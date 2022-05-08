Vivek Agnihotri’s 2022 release film The Kashmir Files was a massive hit at the box office, and to date is the hot topic for media discussion. All credits go to the cinematic retelling of a gruesome truth that took place in Kashmir back in the early 1990s.

Even after gaining immense support and love for the film from Bollywood members, director Vivek now claims that he received no appreciation at all. While claiming this, he also emphasized the fact that actor Akshay Kumar (whose film Bachchhan Paandey tanked terribly due to TKF’s success) was forced to talk in favour of the latter’s film.

According to a viral video doing rounds on Reddit, recently director Vivek Agnihotri was seen in conversation with RJ Raunac on the chat show called “13RA JAWAB NAHI”. During the conversation when the topic of who appreciated the director’s ‘The Kashmir Files’, Vivek was quite sceptical about it. When Raunac said, “But appreciate Kia na Bollywood ke kaffi saare log ne aapki film ko appreciate Kiya hai,” (but there were a lot of appreciations coming from people in Bollywood) the director cut him along with him, “Jaise? Jaise?… Naam batao”( like who?..tell their name.)

Rj Raunac then continued by saying, “Akshay Kumar ne bola” ( Akshay Kumar did say ). To this Vivek Agnihotri took a sly dig at the actor and said, “Wo tho majburi mai kya bolega admi jab sau log samne khade hoke sawal puchenge ki Kashmir Files nahi chali, apki film nahi chali aur wo chal gai tho kya bolega, wo tho mai eak function mai tha Bhopal mai issliye bolna pad gaya.” (He had to say it, or what would he have said if 100s of people were coming up to him and asking if his film did not work and Kashmir Files did, what could be said about it. Well, I was in Bhopal for a function so he had to say that). Later when Raunac asked if anyone talked behind his back, the director said that nobody talked behind his back.

Talking about the movie, The Kashmir Files came out in cinemas on 11th March 2022. The story was about the tragic exodus of the Kashmiri pandits and how the people of Kashmir struggled at the time. The movie has an excellent star cast comprising of actors like Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi, Chinmay Mandlekar, Prakash Belawadi, and Puneet Issar.

