We still remember the time when Salman Khan had made a surprising comment about his se*ual life on Koffee With Karan and told the host Karan Johar that he’s ‘virgin’. His infamous virginity comment created quite a stir on social media and made headlines like never before when he made his debut on KWK in 2013. Right from spilling the beans on his past love life, to revealing how close he once came to tying the knot, Salman had made quite some shocking revelations.

Advertisement

Salman’s ‘virginity’ comment not only drew a lot of flak but also received surprising response from the netizens. However, years later, Karan Johar revealed that he was surprised to know that people took his comment seriously.

Advertisement

After the entire controversy took place, Karan Johar then addressed these headlines and told PTI that it is scary to see people trusting whatever celebs say on his couch. During an interview with PTI, he recalled his experience of hosting Salman Khan and said, “He was being funny when he said I am saving myself for the wedding night. Salman has a straight-face sense of humour. I can’t believe there are people who believed it. That is what is scary as you can say anything and people might take you seriously.”

During his appearance on Koffee With Karan in 2013, when Karan Johar asked Salman Khan if he’s still a virgin, he told the host that he’s saving himself for his further wife. He was heard telling KJo, “I’ve had friends, but not with benefits.”

Karan Johar went on to say that he’s often left surprised with Salman Khan’s quick-wittedness. He further told the portal, “Sometimes you get stumped with Salman. Even I got stumped one or two times, like what should I do now.”

Years later, to celebrate Koffee With Karan’s 100th episode, Salman Khan re-appeared on the chat show with brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan where he was again asked if he’s still virgin. Replying to KJo, the Bharat star said, “Yes, nothing has changed.”

LOL!

For more such juicy gossip and updates stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal Share A Steamy Picture From A Swimming Pool, Fans Say “Salman Khan Is Crying In The Corner…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube