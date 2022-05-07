Who thought after being good friends in the industry, they two will end up being married? Well, you guess it right we are talking about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Time and again, in the past, we have seen the duo complement each other on various occasions. Even during her appearance on Koffee With Karan, the Raazi actress had expressed her desire to marry her then-favourite actor Ranbir Kapoor.

Fast forward to now, the couple got married on April 14 after dating each other for 5 years. But did you know RK had once told Alia, “teri bhi lagni wali hai” after Imtiaz Ali compared her to the Tamasha actor?

So, it happened during the promotion of Highway when Imtiaz Ali during a press conference not only asked Alia Bhatt about being compared to Kareena Kapoor Khan but also compared her to now-husband Ranbir Kapoor. The filmmaker said many have said that Alia is very much like Kareena Kapoor, she told the filmmaker, “I don’t try to copy Kareena. Maybe Shanaya (her character in Student of the Year) and Poo (Kareena’s character in K3G) were similar. Also, I have said that I’m a big fan of Kareena, which is true and I will always remain but I don’t try to copy her at all. I would get irritated if someone else would try to copy her. So why would I copy her?”

When Ranbir Kapoor further said that Alia Bhatt hasn’t discovered her style yet and it was a compliment to being compared to Kareena Kapoor Khan. This is when the Raazi actress revealed that she gets annoyed because “I don’t want to be anyone like her. There is only one Kareena Kapoor.”

Towards the end of their conversation, Imtiaz Ali compared her to Ranbir Kapoor and said, “Her internal journey reminds me of Ranbir and it’s not a compliment for Alia.” Adding to the same, Ranbir had told his now-wife Alia, “Teri bhi lagne wali hai.”

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are gearing up for the release of their much-anticipated film Brahmastra. That apart RK also has untitled next with Luv Ranjan, Shamshera and Animal in the pipeline.

Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, is gearing up for her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot. She also has Jee Le Zara and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani among many others in the pipeline.

