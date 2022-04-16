Ayan Mukerji’s directorial Brahmastra is one of the much-awaited films this year. The mega-budget fantasy adventurous trilogy is riding high on expectations, and the talented cast such as Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna and others.

As these stars are set to amuse us with their performance and the massive scale of storytelling, did you know how much they are charging for their appearance in Part One: Shiva? Scroll down to know more.

As per a latest report from Bollywood Life, Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva’s leading star Ranbir Kapoor has charged Rs 25-30 crores. Alia Bhatt, who is playing the role of Tara, is charging Rs 10-12 crores for the film.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is reportedly playing the role of Brahma in the film. The senior actor is said to be charging Rs 8-10 crores for the film. Mouni Roy, who will also be seen in the film as one of the antagonists, has received a paycheque of Rs 3 crores.

Nagarjuna will also be seen in an extended cameo, and reportedly he has taken Rs 9-11 crores.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who met on the sets of Brahmastra, began dating in 2018. The two are now officially husband and wife. They tied the knot on April 14th in presence of their family and friends. Dressed in white designer ensembles, the couple’s wedding took place at Ranbir’s home – Vastu, Pali Hill, Mumbai.

As pictures and videos from their wedding are going viral on social media, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji shared a video of the romantic track ‘Kesariya’ from the upcoming film along with a heartfelt message for his friends.

“For Ranbir and For Alia! And… For this Sacred Journey, they are going to embark on soon! Ranbir and Alia… my closest and dearest people in this world… my happy place, and my safe place… who have added everything to my life… and given themselves completely and selflessly to our movie…! We just had to share a piece of their union, from our movie, from our song Kesariya, to Celebrate them… as a Gift to them, and to Everyone!! Wishing that the best of Energies and all the Blessings, all the Joy and all the Purity, surround them as they enter an amazing new chapter of life, together forever,” he wrote.

