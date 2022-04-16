Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor broke numerous stereotypes with their intimate wedding. The duo tied the knot on 14th April at the RK Studios. From wearing white complimenting attired to taking only 4 pheras, they’ve left behind the old rituals to create their own rules. But netizens are furious at designer Sabyasachi for allegedly copying the design of Kangana Ranaut’s old saree. Scroll below for more details.

Advertisement

As most know, Alia wore a hand-dyed ivory organza saree embroidered with fine tilla work and an embroidered handwoven tissue veil. She complemented her attire with Sabyasachi heritage jewellery featuring uncut diamonds and hand-strung pearls.

Advertisement

A similar saree was reportedly worn by Kangana Ranaut at her brother’s wedding back in 2020. An interesting fact remains the fact that the attire of the Manikarnika actress was also designed by Sabyasachi. Netizen are upset and calling out the alleged ‘laziness’ of the ace designer.

As soon as the pictures went viral, netizens resurfaced Kangana Ranaut’s picture and began comparisons.

A user wrote, “@aliaabhatt’s wedding dress has been worn by @kanganaranaut ages back!!”

Another shared, “So Alia’s wedding saree is inspired by this?”

“Nah, their outfits are not the same, but eerily similar! Kangus is floral, @aliaabhatt has butterflies and what not! But @sabyasachiofficial is lazy AF! Can’t believe they didn’t run this by @aliaabhatt because no way would she choose something for her big day that would give more ammo to Kangana to use against her,” another commented.

Hence Proved Alia didn’t lie when she said “ I’m Kangana Ranaut fan “ Well that’s why Kangana Ranaut Is the ULTIMATE fashion icon🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/AlUXD01cQs — 𝐏𝐮𝐣𝐚 ᴸᵒᶜᵏᵁᵖᵖ (@Beingrealbeing) April 14, 2022

Well, one only wonders how Kangana Ranaut will react if she comes across the post.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been treating fans with inside pictures from their wedding ceremony.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Sanjay Dutt Finally Breaks Silence On Munna Bhai 3 & His Words Are Enough To Keep Fans’ Hope Alive!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube