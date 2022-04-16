Bollywood’s one of the most loved couples Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are now officially husband and wife. The two tied the knot on April 14th in presence of their family and friends. Mother Neetu Kapoor is all praises of her daughter in law and wants her to rule the house. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

Dance Deewane Juniors is all set to premiere next week and the veteran actress will be seen as a judge on the show. The network shared a new promo of an upcoming episode wherein the veteran actress is seen praising Alia.

Advertisement

In the new promo of Dance Deewane Junior, Nora Fatehi is seen making a pun on the word sass, pronouncing it as ‘saas’ (mother-in-law). She said, “Aapne sass seekha hai na,” to which Neetu Kapoor replied that learning the art of sass and swag is helping her a lot these days.

The Host of the show Karan Kundrra then dropped hints of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt‘s wedding. He said, “Sass to aa rahi hai because bahu bhi to aa hi rahi hain,” to which Neetu said, “Aa gayi hai.” Karan then asks, “Ghar pe chal kiski rahi hai? Sass ki ya bahu ki?”

Neetu Kapoor then said, “Khaali bahu ki. Mai chahti hu ki sirf bahu ki hi chale.” Take a look at the video promo below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

The veteran actress had also showered Alia Bhatt with compliments a day ahead of the wedding, saying, “She is the best. God bless them, really.” She even shared pictures of Ranbir and Alia on her Instagram account, describing them as her “world.”

On the professional front, the newlyweds will be together for the first on the silver screen in the much-awaited Brahmastra. Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar, the will also feature Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles. It will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada on September 9, 2022.

Must Read: Anurag Kashyap’s Daughter Aaliyah Kashyap Opens Up Sending N*des, Useful S*x Tips, What Turns Her On & More!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube