Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have become one of the most followed and adored couples of Bollywood ever since they made their relationship official in 2018. They are all set to feature together in Ayan Mukerji’s next Brahmastra and looks like the hype around this film is already quite impressive, to say the least. In a recent interaction with the media, Namit Malhotra, the CEO of DNEG, opened up on the possibility of Brahmastra winning an Oscar in 2023 for the VFX work in it.

Advertisement

For the unversed, the upcoming drama film has been in the making for over three years and the final leg of the movie was recently wrapped up in Varanasi. The movie has been directed by Ayan Mukerji and will star Amitabh Bachchan in a key role as well. Alia’s character Isha was recently introduced on the occasion of her birthday and it is already creating a lot of anticipation amongst the audience.

Advertisement

In a recent interaction with ETimes, the man working on Brahmastra’s visual effects, Namit Malhotra opened up on the chances of the Hindi movie winning an Oscar next year. Since he won an Oscar this year for his work in Timothee Chalamet’s Dune, the movie does have a chance of winning an academy award according to several reports.

When asked about it, Namit Malhotra said, “Anything is possible. I would not discount anything. While we got nominated for ‘Bond’ and ‘Dune’, it’s not like we have not done 5 other movies that are just as good. We did a film ‘Last Night In Soho’ and got the outstanding supporting VFX award, why did that not make it to the Oscars, I don’t know. We also got an award for ‘Ex-Machina’ the smallest budget VFX film ever.”

Further elaborating on Brahmastra, Namit said, “I believe that VFX is a tool in the hands of the filmmaker. What I love about what we are doing with Brahmastra, is that we are bringing a story that is ingrained in the fabric and DNA of our country. We are using VFX to bring the audience an experience that originates in our country and not copy or create something that the west has done before.”

Tune in to Koimoi for more on Bollywood.

Must Read: When Govinda Reportedly Slapped Filmmaker Neeraj Vora So Hard That His Spectacles Flew Away Stunning The Film’s Entire Crew

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube