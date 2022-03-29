Bollywood actor Govinda was one of the leading stars during the 90s. His films were blockbusters at the box office but they slowed down on reaching the mid-2000s. He then tried to make a comeback through ‘Partner’ and he succeeded partially, if not completely.

Advertisement

The actor is well known for his slapstick performances and dancing skills. He has also landed in a few controversies that made headlines back in the day. However, there was one incident that did not receive enough coverage. Back in 2008, the actor had allegedly slapped Neeraj Vora.

Advertisement

As per the Filmibeat report, the alleged incident occurred on the sets of his film Run Bhola Run when Aryan Vaid was required to slap Govinda for a scene. However, due to some misstep, Aryan accidentally slapped the Raja Babu actor too hard. The latter got furious at the move and pushed Aryan to the ground.

The 58-year-old actor then marched toward Neeraj Vora, who was monitoring the shots, without speaking a word slapped across his face. The force also led Vohra’s spectacles to fly away. The actor then walked out of the film’s set and went straight away home.

The incident also left the entire cast and crew including Tusshar Kapoor and Amisha Patel stunned. While there’s no official confirmation on the incident, Govinda had denied slapping Neeraj Vora. Reports even claimed that the star pressured Neeraj to change the name of the movie from Run Bhola Run to Do Lucky as he thought the title will suit the film more.

Previously, the Coolie No.1 actor also spoke about his low phase after his acting career went south. Speaking to PTI, he said, “There are massive camps in Bollywood. I never belonged to any camps but I think it was a wrong move. I should have had. It affects your career. It’s one big family. In that one family, if you create harmony and build good relations, it works. If you are a part of it, if you are blessed, you will do very well.”

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut Hopes Will Smith To Come To Her Lockup, Supports His Decision Of Slapping Chris Rock At Oscars 2022

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube