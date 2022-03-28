Hollywood actor Will Smith bagged the Oscar award for his film King Richard but it’s him slapping presenter Chris Rock on the stage for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith that became the highlight of the day. Several celebrities reacted to the incident and Kangana Ranaut too shared her opinion.

After the Hollywood actor smacked the comedian, the videos have been going viral on social media since this morning. The incident also left the internet divided. Some hailed the actor for taking a stand for his wife, while some argued that using violence on a prestigious stage like the Oscars isn’t a good move.

Amidst the ongoing debate, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram handle to defend Will Smith. She shared a picture of the King Richard actor smacking Chris on Instagram Stories and expressed support for the former. She also said that she would do have done the same if she was in Will’s situation.

The Queen actress wrote, “If some idiot used my mom or sister’s illness to make a bunch of fools laugh I would slap him like @willsmith did,” followed by clap emojis. She then continued, “bada** move…hope he comes to my #lockup,” and added a laughing emoji.

Currently, Kangana Ranaut is hosting a reality show Lock Upp which is being produced by Ekta Kapoor. The show airs on Alt Balaji and MX Player, has become one of the most-watched reality shows on OTT.

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor too took to social media and slammed Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock on stage. She wasn’t impressed with the actor’s gesture and wrote, “and they say women can never control their emotions.”

Gauahar Khan too criticised the Hollywood actor and wrote, “Oscar Jeet Gaye, par izzat haar gaye (Won an Oscar but lost respect)! Sad about #willsmith attacking a fellow artist , !!! Comedians at risk , #NewAge #Notolerance. Dialogue is everything, on screen and off. #Oscars.”

Oscar Jeet Gaye , par izzat haar gaye ! Sad about #willsmith attacking a fellow artist , !!! Comedians at risk , #NewAge #Notolerance . Dialogue is everything, on screen and off . 😑 #Oscars — Gauahar Khan / MAYANKA (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) March 28, 2022

