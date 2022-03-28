Akshay Kumar is undoubtedly one of the biggest superstars of the current era who delivered several hits in the last few years. His film Sooryavanshi was the highest domestic grosser of 2021 and looks like he already has his hands full with plenty of projects this year as well. In the year 2016, Akshay was quizzed about how he does not bag any awards despite his efforts and he sort ended up breaking down in front of a live audience.

For the unversed, Akshay Kumar was last seen in the comedy-drama film Bachchhan Paandey which did not work well at the box office despite all the hype around it. The main reason for its poor performance was the competition given by The Kashmir Files, which has already entered the 200-crore club in a matter of few days. Akshay has also been working on movies like Ram Setu and Prithviraj which will hit the market this year as well.

In the year 2016, Akshay Kumar was promoting the third instalment of his franchise Houseful when he was asked a question about why he doesn’t win any awards despite being one of the most delivering actors in the industry. It is also to be noted that at that time, his film Airlift was working exceptionally well and also stood as the highest grosser of that year.

According to a report by India TV, Akshay Kumar started tearing up while answering the question and said, “Award… (wiping away his tears with a handkerchief passed on by co-star Riteish Deshmukh) award kabhie nai milta hai (I never get awards).”

He however clarified later and said, “But, I don’t have a problem. It is okay if I don’t get awards, but I get rewards.”

Speaking about the pre-set decisions around awards, Akshay Kumar jokingly said, “Haan, do baar maine kiya hai. Bina lifafa khole jo saamne baitha hai usko de diya”; sending another laughter wave in the precincts.”

