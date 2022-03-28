Ram Charan is currently getting a lot of praise for his performance and chemistry with Jr NTR in RRR. The actor who has been part of the South industry for a long time had made his Bollywood debut in the 2013 film Zanjeer opposite Priyanka Chopra. In an interview during the film’s release, the actress had claimed she wasn’t aware of Ram’s popularity and she was surprised after seeing a large number of people following them.

The movie is a remake of the 1973 Hindi film of the same name that starred Amitabh Bachchan in the lead. The latest version of the film was shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu languages. It also featured Sanjay Dutt in a pivotal role in the Hindi version who is replaced by Srihari in Telugu. Prakash Raj, Atul Kulkarni, and Mahie Gill play supporting roles.

While promoting Zanjeer in 2013, Priyanka Chopra had admitted that she was very much surprised to see RRR star Ram Charan’s fan following. As per PTI, PC told during the press conference, “I didn’t know Ram much before Zanjeer. I was not aware of his popularity until we visited Hyderabad for the film’s shoot.”

Priyanka Chopra further spoke about the shooting days in Hyderabad when fans of Ram Charan used to follow them everywhere, she said, “Around 300 fans always used to follow us wherever we would shoot in the city. He is a superstar and has got loyal fans.”

Recently while promoting his latest release RRR, Ram spoke about why he didn’t work in more Hindi films after the 2013 film. He told Indian Express, “It is all about the instinct and it is not that I don’t… I watch a lot of your films and love them. But, maybe, it happened to be now with RRR with Tarak and SS Rajamouli. We are open to doing Indian films.”

Ram Charan added, “RRR is very much a Hindi film as it is a Telugu film, it is a pan-India film. Today, thanks to efforts by a lot of filmmakers, especially Rajamouli, the gates of this industry have opened. We have stopped being regional and we have become a part of one big Indian film industry, the barriers are broken. So, as and when an opportunity comes, why not, I will do any film. The scale of RRR, and how many languages the film will release in will break all barriers. It is all about the excitement.”

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in a web series directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, titled, Citadel. On the other hand, she’ll also make her Bollywood comeback with Farhan Akhtar’s directorial Jee Le Zara, along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

