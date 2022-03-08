Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar got married in an intimate ceremony in Khandala on February 19 after teasing fans with their PDAs on social media. The wedding marks the actor’s second marriage after his divorce from Adhuna Bhabani.

Farhan and entrepreneur-stylist Adhuna parted ways in 2017 after being married to each other for 15 long years. The former couple had made an announcement where they spoke about how their divorce was mutual and amicable. However, rumours mills went abuzz with Farhan’s link-up news with Aditi Rao Hydari.

Farhan Akhtar and Adhuna Bhabani issued a statement that read, “This is to announce that we, Adhuna and Farhan, have mutually and amicably decided to separate. Our children remain our priority and it is immensely important to us, as responsible parents, that they be protected from unwarranted speculation and public glare. We sincerely request that we are given the privacy that is required at this time to move forward in a dignified manner.”

Soon after their announcement, many speculated that Aditi Rao Hydari was the reason behind their separation. Aditi and Farhan were shooting for the 2016 film Wazir back then and was often spotted together. This resulted in speculations that the two are dating which was far from reality.

On a couple of occasions, Aditi was even spotted with Farhan’s family and that had made everyone’s speculation game go wild and crazy. However, the Padmaavati actress after being quiet for a long time finally rubbished the reports. Talking to news agency IANS, the actress said, “It’s part of our job…There are some days when I am irritated for five minutes and then we all laugh and get on with our work. I actually find it entertaining.”

Aditi Rao Hydari’s statement soon quashed the rumours.

