It takes a lot of courage for women to open up with their harrowing stories of facing sexual harassment or an inappropriate behavior in public. Each revelation unfolds the pitiable state of women in our country even in the 21st century. Actress Aditi Rao Hydari had once opened up about being molested at the tender age of 15.

However, the incident also gave a glimpse of the actress’ bravery to not only face her molestor but also give him back in a befitting manner. According to a report in Brecorder, Aditi Rao Hydari recalled how she was molested in a sacred place like a temple in Kerala where it was mandatory for women to wear a saree in an interview with India Times. The Heeramandi actress was quoted to reveal., “I was 15 and we were in Kerala to visit a temple where wearing a saree was compulsory. We all wore sarees and were waiting in the temple queue. That’s when I felt somebody’s hand on my stomach, and it happened three-four times.”

The Padmaavat actress gave it back to her molestor which should be a learning lesson for all the young girls out there. Aditi Rao Hydari added, “I turned back and held his hand and slapped him so hard, leaving the guy scared. He started saying ‘what, what?’ but I gave him an earful that he will remember for the rest of his life.”

Coincidentally, Aditi Rao Hydari was promoting her 2017 film Bhoomi alongside Sanjay Dutt wherein her character is sexually exploited. The actress had received several laurels for her performance in the movie. Meanwhile, on the professional forefront, she was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Netflix series Heeramandi wherein her presence especially her viral ‘Gajgamini’ walk became a sensation.

