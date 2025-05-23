Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer Bhool Chuk Maaf released in theatres today, i.e., May 23, 2025. The sci-fi romantic comedy has unfortunately opened to highly mixed reviews. In fact, most of the viewers are unhappy with the storyline. Scroll below for the early reviews on X (formerly Twitter).

Rajkummar Rao struck gold in 2024 with Stree 2, another Maddock Films collaboration. It became the most profitable film of 2024 with a staggering ROI of 945.83%. Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video trailer also raised high hopes, but the storyline did not live upto the expectations. The pressure is now huge on Bhool Chuk Maaf.

The early reviews are pouring in, and Bhool Chuk Maaf seems to be failing to impress the audience. Viewers are either criticizing its script or calling it a “one-time watch.” The majority of the netizen reactions are negative so far.

An X user reviewed, “#BhoolChukMaaf Review: POOR RATING – ⭐⭐ 2/5* The Nibba-Nibbi love story, expressions and conversations between #RajkummarRao and #WamiqaGabbi are highly irritating and take away all the sensitivity out from an important Social topic. A film with literally zero Laughs. Boring.”

Another reacted, “Bhool chook maaf is a one time watchable Positive : Good casting Songs Acting Negative: Weak storyline #BhoolChukMaaf”

A viewer reviewed, “#BhoolChukMaafReview: They titled it ‘#BhoolChukMaaf’ because they knew audience would never forgive them for this time loop disaster Rating – 2/5*”

“#BhoolChukMaafReview IT DESERVED A BIGGER AUDIENCE. #Bhoolchukmaaf is a heartwarming rollercoaster of laughs and emotions. A simple story told beautifully. #RajkummarRao delivers a stellar performance, and #WamiqaGabbi shines too. GOOD FOR OTT,” wrote another.

A user on X wrote, “#BhoolChukMaaf UNBEARABLE Rating – ⭐️🌟( 1.5 ) Bhool Chuk Maaf is an extremely weak film. The writing and direction is so poor that although the film tries to be funny throughout, it never actually manages to make you laugh. The dialogues are outdated, and the concept lacks strength.”

Another wrote, “#BhoolChukMaaf: Sweet & Sincere!** Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½ Light-hearted fun with heart. Slows down after the break, but the ending clicks! #RajkummarRao is fab, #WamiqaGabbi glows, and #ChorBazaari is a bop. Worth a watch! #BhoolChukMaafReview”

A tweet read, “#BhoolChukMaafFirstReview 3/5⭐ 𝗧𝗶𝗺𝗲𝗽𝗮𝘀𝘀 “Despite being a Comedy movie it’s not Entertaining but, It’s a good one-time-watchable movie.”

