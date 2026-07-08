On the occasion of former cricketer Sourav Ganguly’s birthday, the makers of his biopic unveiled the first-look poster. Titled Dada – The Sourav Ganguly Story, the film stars Rajkummar Rao as the former Indian cricket team captain. However, the poster has received a mixed response online, with the majority of reactions leaning towards disappointment.
The biopic has been directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. Along with the first-look poster, the makers also announced the film’s release date—May 14, 2027. Notably, the sports biopic has locked the Eid weekend for its theatrical release and will clash with Tiger Shroff and Janhvi Kapoor’s Lag Jaa Gale.
Dada – The Sourav Ganguly Story Poster
The official first-look poster captures Rajkummar Rao recreating Sourav Ganguly’s iconic jersey-waving celebration from the Lord’s balcony following India’s historic NatWest Trophy triumph over England in 2002. Widely regarded as one of the defining moments in Indian cricket history, the celebration came to symbolize a fearless new era under Ganguly’s captaincy and remains an enduring image of confidence, defiance, and belief.
Trending
However, audience reactions to the poster have largely been critical. Many felt that the artwork looked AI-generated or fan-made rather than an official first look. Others criticised the makers for putting out what they described as a low-effort poster for a biopic on one of India’s greatest cricket captains.
One user wrote, “This could be a cult, but the makers ruined it by such bad visuals.”
Another person commented, “At first, I thought it was just a random fan-made poster made using Gemini.”
Meanwhile, several users also questioned Rajkummar Rao‘s casting as Sourav Ganguly.
One person wrote, “No doubt Rajkumar is a good actor, but he seems like a misfit here. No peak detailing by the casting director.”
Another user commented, “Absolute misfit … may as well have chosen Pankaj Tripathi than choosing Rajkumar Rao Shahid Kapur could have been better suited.”
Additionally, one user recreated the official poster using AI and even credited the software, claiming it delivered a better result.
The user wrote, “With all due respect AI did a better job with the poster of ‘DADA- THE SOURAV GANGULY STORY’. It captured the time of day and gave the poster more life.”
About Dada – The Sourav Ganguly Story
Dada – The Sourav Ganguly Story chronicles the extraordinary journey of the man who not only played the game but also transformed Indian cricket. The film traces his rise from a talented young cricketer to one of India’s most influential captains, celebrating the grit, resilience, and conviction that redefined the national team and inspired an entire generation.
Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, the film is produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. It is presented by Gulshan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, T-Series, and DBL, and is a Luv Films production. The biopic is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on May 14, 2027.
Advertisement
For more such Bollywood stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.
Must Read: Satluj X Review: “Historic” – Netizens Hail Diljit Dosanjh-Led Controversial Film Before It Was Pulled From Streaming
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News