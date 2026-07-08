Box Office: Dhurandhar 2 Leads Bollywood’s Overseas Grossers In 2026, Two Akshay Kumar Films Rank Among The Top 5 (Photo Credit: Balaji Motion Pictures/Jio Studios)

In the first half of 2026, it seemed like only Border 2 and Dhurandhar 2 would remain the big money-spinners of Bollywood, but thankfully, the picture changed with more movies raking in good moolah. In the overseas market as well, we saw Border 2 and Cocktail 2 doing well, joining the list of successes after Dhurandhar 2 and Bhooth Bangla. Any guesses on which of the remaining movies are among Bollywood’s top 10 overseas box office grossers of the year? Let’s find out!

Dhurandhar 2 rules the charts by a big margin!

Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar 2 is right at the top among Bollywood’s top 10 overseas grossers of 2026. It was an all-time blockbuster at the overseas box office, grossing a mammoth 451 crore. The second position is held by Akshay Kumar-led Bhooth Bangla, which grossed 57.55 crore. If a comparison is made, the Dhurandhar sequel is ahead with a huge 683.66% higher collection.

Except Bhooth Bangla, all franchise films in the top 5

In the top 5 overseas grossers of Bollywood in 2026, Bhooth Bangla is the only non-franchise film. The third spot is held by Sunny Deol-led Border 2, which grossed 57.25 crore. It is followed by Cocktail 2 (42.83 crore), holding the fourth spot. Welcome To The Jungle ranks fifth on the list with a gross of 30.91 crore.

Akshay Kumar leaves his impact with two films in the top 5

After going through a disastrous phase, Akshay Kumar has bounced back strongly in 2026. His two films, Bhooth Bangla and Welcome To The Jungle, managed to grab a spot among the top 5 Bollywood grossers of the year at the overseas box office. With two more films scheduled to release this year, his winning streak is likely to stay intact.

Take a look at Bollywood’s top 10 grossers of 2026 in the overseas market:

Dhurandhar 2 – 451 crore Bhooth Bangla – 57.55 crore Border 2 – 57.25 crore Cocktail 2 – 42.83 crore* Welcome To The Jungle – 30.91 crore* O’Romeo – 24.75 crore Main Vaapas Aaunga – 20.2 crore* Alpha – 19.36 crore* Mardaani 3 – 14.6 crore Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai – 14.88 crore

*denotes still running in theaters

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