Bhooth Bangla OTT Verdict Week 4: Akshay Kumar’s Horror Comedy Streams Well! (Photo Credit –Netflix)

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan’s horror-comedy reunion, Bhooth Bangla, is refusing to slow down digitally. After completing a successful theatrical run, the spooky entertainer has turned out to be an absolute winner on Netflix. In almost four weeks of streaming, the horror comedy has managed to hit 32.4 million viewing hours globally.

Khiladi Kumar has also unlocked a massive milestone. In just 28 days of its digital premiere, the film has officially entered the list of the Top 5 Most Viewed Indian Films on Netflix in 2026, dethroning the social drama Haq to capture the Number 4 spot on the list.

Bhooth Bangla OTT Verdict

As per the data by Netflix, Bhooth Bangla, in its fourth week, garnered a viewership of 0.8 million on Netflix against 2.2 million viewing hours and secured the 9th spot in the globally trending list of top 10 non-English films on Netflix. The film has officially hit almost 11.9 million views in almost a month of its streaming!

Check out the most-viewed Indian films on Netflix in 2026. These films arrived on the platform either as a direct release or after a theatrical run.

Dhurandhar: 31.1 Million Accused: 16.6 Million Made In Korea: 13.5 Million Bhooth Bangla: 11.9 Million Haq: 11.3 Million Mardaani 3: 10.7 Million Kartavya: 10.3 Million Tere Ishk Mein: 9.7 Million De De Pyaar De 2 | Maa Behen: 7.7 Million Toaster: 6.7 Million

By scaling up its cumulative views to 11.9 million, Bhooth Bangla has safely secured the fourth position among the most-watched Indian films of the year. While Ranveer Singh’s massive action spectacle Dhurandhar remains completely untouchable at the top spot with 31.1 million views, Akshay Kumar’s latest hit is steadily closing the gap with Made In Korea.

Bhooth Bangla OTT Viewership Summary!

Check out the four-week viewership of the spy drama, its viewing hours, and global rank in that week, based on data provided by Netflix.

Week 1: 4.9 million views | 13.2 million viewing hours | Rank 3

Week 2: 4.7 million views | 12.9 million viewing hours | Rank 3

Week 3: 1.5 million views | 4.1 million viewing hours | Rank 5

Week 4: 0.8 million views | 2.2 million viewing hours | Rank 9

Total: 11.9 million views | 32.4 million viewing hours

Note: The viewership numbers are the current official data given by Netflix for the weeks these films have claimed a spot in the top 10 non-English global charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming on Netflix! The overall numbers will vary depending on the cumulative half-yearly viewership data provided by Netflix.

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