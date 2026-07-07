Welcome To The Jungle Worldwide Box Office Day 11 Update! ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Ahmed Khan’s directorial Welcome To The Jungle is on a record-breaking spree worldwide. The action-adventure comedy has now overtaken Jolly LLB 3 to become Akshay Kumar’s 6th highest-grossing film in the post-COVID era. Scroll below for the day 11 global update!

Welcome To The Jungle Worldwide Box Office Day 11

The official figures are out, and Welcome To The Jungle has collected 173.78 crore gross worldwide in 11 days. This includes 121.5 crore net, which is about 143.37 crore gross from the domestic circuit. The remaining 30.41 crore gross comes from the international markets.

Disha Patani, Suniel Shetty, Jacqueline Fernandez, Raveena Tandon co-starrer is currently the 4th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026. It may not climb up the ladder further as Bhooth Bangla leads with a global lifetime of 292.64 crore gross. Starting Friday, it will start facing competition from Ajay Devgn’s Dhamaal 4, which will further divide the footfalls.

Beats Jolly LLB 3

In only 11 days, Welcome To The Jungle has left behind Jolly LLB 3, which earned 170.26 crore worldwide. It is now Akshay Kumar’s 6th highest-grossing film and is all set to overtake Sky Force (174.21 crore) today. Post that, it will be a chase for the 200 crore club.

Check out Akshay Kumar’s highest-grossing films at the post-COVID box office (worldwide gross):

Housefull 5: 304.12 crore Bhooth Bangla: 292.64 crore Sooryavanshi: 291.14 crore OMG 2: 220 crore Sky Force: 174.21 crore Welcome To The Jungle: 173.78 crore Jolly LLB 3: 170.26 crore Kesari Chapter 2: 149.64 crore Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 111.64 crore Samrat Prithviraj: 90.24 crore

Welcome To The Jungle Worldwide Box Office Day 11 Summary

India net: 121.5 crore

India gross: 143.37 crore

Overseas gross: 30.41 crore

Worldwide gross: 173.78 crore

Check out the day-wise box office collection in India and worldwide here.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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