Cocktail 2 Box Office Day 18 ( Photo Credit – Instagram )



Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Cocktail 2 is in its third week. The momentum has slowed down due to the arrival of Alpha. But the romantic-comedy is now just 8 crore away from recovering its complete budget at the Indian box office. Scroll below for the day 18 update!

Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 18

According to estimates, Cocktail 2 collected 60 lakh on day 18 in India. It witnessed a 20% dip compared to the last Friday of 75 lakh. There’s also competition from Welcome To The Jungle and Main Vaapas Aaunga. But it isn’t very far from the safe zone.

The total India net collection now stands at 102 crore. It is the 5th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026. Homi Adajania’s directorial will likely conclude its domestic run at this position as Akshay Kumar‘s Welcome To The Jungle leads at the fourth spot with 118.52 crore. Including taxes, the gross earnings have reached 120.36 crore.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 74.31 crore

Week 2: 21.30 crore

Day 15: 75 lakh

Day 16: 1.84 crore

Day 17: 1.95 crore

Day 18: 60 lakh

Total: 102 crore

Only 8 crore away from the success tag!

Made on a budget of 110 crore, Cocktail 2 has recovered 92.7% of its investment so far. It only needs 8 crore more to break even. The third weekend should comfortably seal that mark, helping Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna officially taste success at the Indian box office.

Cocktail 2 Box Office Day 18 Summary

Budget: 110 crore

India net: 102 crore

Budget recovery: 92.7%

India gross: 120.36 crore

Check out the day-wise collection in India and worldwide here.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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