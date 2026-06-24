Rashmika from Cocktail 2 Box Office(Photo Credit –Maddock Films)

Rashmika Mandanna’s post-COVID box office journey has been one of the most extraordinary stories in Indian cinema, and with Cocktail 2 grossing 106.61 crore at the worldwide box office in just 5 days, she has now crossed the 4900 crore mark globally in the post-COVID era. Her running total stands at 4930 crore+, and with Cocktail 2 still going strong, a historic milestone is within reach. Keep reading for a detailed report!

From small beginnings to a box office phenomenon

Rashmika’s post-COVID run began with Pushpa, which grossed 352 crore globally and announced her arrival as a mainstream pan-India name. That was followed by Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu (12.29 crore) and the beloved Sita Ramam (94.27 crore), while Goodbye added a modest 10.46 crore. The numbers were still building at this stage, with the total across these four films standing under 470 crore.

The breakthrough moment came with Varisu (299.2 crore), which pushed her well past the 750 crore mark. And then came the run that changed everything entirely.

Animal, Pushpa 2, and Chhaava — The three films that built the 4900 crore empire

The three films that define Rashmika Mandanna’s post-COVID legacy are Animal (910.72 crore), Pushpa 2 (1727.23 crore), and Chhaava (827.06 crore). Together, these three blockbusters account for a combined 3464.01 crore, which is over 70% of her entire post-COVID worldwide tally. Pushpa 2 alone, one of the biggest Indian films of all time globally, contributed 1727.23 crore to her running total.

From there, Sikandar added 211.34 crore, Thamma brought in 211.8 crore, and Kuberaa contributed 138.86 crore. The Girlfriend scored 29.4 crore. And now Cocktail 2, with 106.61 crore in just 5 days and still running, has pushed her across the 4900 crore mark to a cumulative total of 4931.24 crore worldwide.

Take a look at the worldwide collection of Rashmika Mandanna’s post-COVID releases:

Pushpa – 352 crore Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu – 12.29 crore Sita Ramam – 94.27 crore Goodbye – 10.46 crore Varisu – 299.2 crore Animal – 910.72 crore Pushpa 2 – 1727.23 crore Chhaava – 827.06 crore Sikandar – 211.34 crore Kuberaa – 138.86 crore Thamma – 211.8 crore The Girlfriend – 29.4 crore Cocktail 2 – 106.61 crore (5 days)

Total – 4931.24 crore

Rashmika eyes a historic post-COVID milestone

At 4931.24 crore, Rashmika Mandanna needs just 68.76 crore more to breach the 5000 crore milestone globally in the post-COVID era. Given that Cocktail 2 is still running in theatres with a second weekend ahead and overseas numbers holding up well, the gap is likely to be bridged comfortably in the coming days. No Indian actress has come close to this kind of cumulative post-COVID haul at the worldwide box office, and when Cocktail 2 gets her across the line, it will be a historic moment for the actress.

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