Welcome To The Jungle Box Office To Lead Bollywood’s Half Yearly Collections To 2500 Crore! (Photo Credit: Instagram)

The first half of 2026 has been an absolute goldmine for the Hindi film industry despite facing consistent hurdles. But Bollywood has emerged stronger, flashier, and highly productive with a net cumulative collection of over 2352.46 crore from January 2026 to June 2026. As we approach the absolute final week of June, Welcome To The Jungle has the absolute responsibility to take the half-yearly total to 2500 crore

All eyes are fixed on Akshay Kumar’s massive comedy film, which releases this Friday, June 26. The multi-starrer needs to gather exactly 148 crore to push the industry’s half-yearly scorecard past the monumental 2,500 crore club. To truly understand how massive this year’s box office output has been, one only needs to look at the numbers brought by the previous year.

Box Office 2026 – Half Yearly – Highest Post-COVID Collection

During the exact same January-to-June block in 2025, Bollywood managed a net domestic total of 1,921.59 crore across 25 theatrical releases. In 2026, in the first six months, Bollywood films have brought in 2,352.46 crore from 30 releases. This marks the single highest post-COVID half-yearly performance for the Hindi film industry.

The breakdown of this 2,352.46 crore collection shows a massive dependence on two huge franchise sequels at the box office – Dhurandhar 2 and Border 2! The ultimate crown of the half-year belongs exclusively to Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller, which went on a box office rampage, single-handedly owning more than 47.4% of the entire industry’s cumulative collection for the first six months!

Meanwhile, the lowest-grossing film of the half-year was the mythological fantasy Mayasabha, which collapsed instantly upon its theatrical release, with a collection of less than 1 crore.

Will Welcome To The Jungle Lead 2500 Crore Club?

With advance bookings for Ahmed Khan’s Welcome To The Jungle officially opening and the trends showing a positive sign already, it would be interesting to see if Akshay Kumar’s comedy film closes the half-year at 2500 crore for Bollywood!

Starring Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Disha Patani, a lifetime collection crossing 148 crore is practically a given. Akshay Kumar isn’t just arriving to tickle your funny bone; he is coming to put the ultimate, historic half-yearly collection for Hindi cinema.

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (2 Days To Go): Sells 14K+ Tickets In Limited Bookings

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