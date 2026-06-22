Welcome To The Jungle, starring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Disha Patani, and others, is the next big Bollywood release of 2026. Given the franchise’s brand value, the film is expected to open big at the Indian box office, with the Muharram holiday playing a crucial role. On top of that, it will now receive a significant boost from paid previews. Yes, you read that right! The comedy magnum opus will witness paid previews, a day prior to its full-fledged release.

Welcome To The Jungle to witness paid previews

The upcoming third installment of the Welcome franchise is scheduled to release on June 26. It has now been learned that paid previews are scheduled for June 25. We saw how Bhooth Bangla’s opening-day collection was boosted by paid previews. The tradition is now being followed by another Akshay Kumar film.

Aims to beat Bhooth Bangla and Padmaavat

Considering good pre-release buzz and premium ticket pricing, Welcome To The Jungle will definitely perform well in paid previews. As of now, it seems that the film will comfortably go past the collections of Bhooth Bangla (4 crore) and Padmaavat (5 crore) to clock Bollywood’s fourth-highest paid previews at the Indian box office. There’s also an outside chance of overtaking Chennai Express (6.75 crore) and entering the top 3.

Take a look at Bollywood’s top paid previews in India (net):

Dhurandhar 2 – 43 crore Stree 2 – 9.4 crore Chennai Express – 6.75 crore Padmaavat – 5 crore Bhooth Bangla – 4 crore

Paid previews push the potential of the opening-day collection

Since Welcome To The Jungle will benefit from the Muharram holiday, day 1 of 25 crore net looks within reach. Including paid previews, it is likely to hit the 30-crore mark on opening day, which would be a solid start. If the 30-crore mark is reached on the opening day, the strategy of paid previews would be considered a very smart move. It’ll be interesting to see how much moolah it rakes in.

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