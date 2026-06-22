Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna’s Cocktail 2 maintained a fantastic momentum during its opening weekend. It scored a half-century, staying way ahead of Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty’s 2012 Cocktail. Scroll below for a detailed day-wise comparison!

How much did Cocktail earn in its opening weekend?

The buzz was sky-high as Gautam, Veronic, and Meera’s trio created a lot of noise. It made an opening of 10.75 crore, and the figures went as high as 13 crore on Sunday. The opening weekend total stood at 35.65 crore net.

Cocktail 2 Opening Weekend Total

Safe to say, Homi Adajania’s spiritual sequel has so far lived up upto the expectations. It began the streak of success with an opening of 14.10 crore. The trends further went as high as 18.85 crore on the first Sunday.

The debut weekend collection wrapped up at 50.10 crore. Not only did Cocktail 2 score a half-century, but it also scored the 4th highest opening weekend of 2026 in Bollywood. Mind you, it is competing against Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Haunted 3D – Echoes Of The Past, and other rivals.

Here’s the Cocktail 2 vs Cocktail day-wise box office breakdown of the opening weekend (net collection):

Day 1: 14.10 crore VS 10.75 crore

VS Day 2: 17.15 crore VS 11.90 crore

VS Day 3: 18.85 crore VS 13 crore

Total: 50.10 crore VS 35.65 crore

All in all, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna starrer has made a 40% higher opening weekend. This is a great sign, considering the high expectations that were shouldered, given the massive success of the original film.

How much does it need to beat Cocktail?

In its lifetime, Homi Adajania‘s first installment collected 76 crore net. The sequel needs to earn only 25.9 crore more to emerge as the highest-grossing film of the franchise. The milestone should be unlocked during the first week!

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