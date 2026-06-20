Cocktail 2 is continuing to generate favorable buzz. The romantic drama starring Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti Sanon has been one of the most talked-about Bollywood films in recent times. The film is a spiritual sequel to 2012 Cocktail, which starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Dianna Penty. Amidst the film’s positive response, the makers of Cocktail 2 have dropped one more energetic track, Jag Se Laaj, setting the mood for party playlists. The song is a perfect glimpse into the film’s colorful and fun world.

The song features Shahid, Kriti, and Rashmika in entirely distinct ways. The three actors’ excitement is obvious on film, amidst powerful beats and high-energy visuals. Jag Se Laaj perfectly captures the carefree and fun-loving spirit of Cocktail 2.

Jag Se Laaj amplifies the film’s youthful and enjoyable aspect, which has already created excitement among viewers. Jag Se Laaj’s music and party vibes make it an easy addition to any playlist for a celebration or get-together with friends.

More About Cocktail 2

The ensemble cast of Homi Adajania’s Cocktail 2 (2026) includes Rashmika Mandanna as Diya, Kriti Sanon as Ally, and Shahid Kapoor as Kunal. Dinesh Vijan produced the film through Maddock Films.

Jag Se Laaj is out now. Cocktail 2, directed by Homi Adajania, produced by Dinesh Vijan, Luv Ranjan, and Ankur Garg, and written by Tarun Jain and Luv Ranjan, released in cinemas worldwide on June 19.

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News.

Must Read: 5 Famous Bollywood Child Actors Then & Now: From Munni To Ishaan Awasthi, Where Are They Today?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News