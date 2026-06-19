Along with launching new stars over the years, Bollywood has also provided a platform to child actors to exhibit their acting talents. Many of them made a lasting impression with their memorable performance. While some have continued their journey in the entertainment industry, others have chosen an entirely different career path away from the spotlight.

From the rebellious Ishaan Awasthi in Taare Zameen Par to the silent sardaar kid who kept counting stars in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here’s a look at where your favorite child artists are now.

1. Harshaali Malhotra aka Munni

Though Bajrangi Bhaijaan was headlined by superstar Salman Khan, his counterpart, Munni, played by Harshaali Malhotra, became as popular as the actor. Harshaali’s innocence, dazzling smile, and acting skills captivated viewers, making her an overnight sensation.

According to a Hindustan Times report, Harshaali will be stepping back into the spotlight after a decade-long hiatus from the industry. The actress is all grown and has begun a new chapter, this time in the South industry. Harshaali was last seen in Nandamuri Balakrishna’s film Akhanda 2 in the role of Janani.

2. Parzaan Dastur aka silent Sardaar

“Tussi ja rahe ho? Tussi na jao.” These were the only words spoken by Parzaan Dastur, as the shy Sardaar, in Karan Johar’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The child actor became famous for counting stars throughout the hit Bollywood film and speaking only through actions. According to a report by Mid Day, Parzaan today is happily married and even owns a production house called Ten Colour Productions. Parzaan was already a famous boy before Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, with his appearance in Dhara’s Cooking Oil ad, where the little boy was shown being extremely fond of Jalebi.

Parzaan continued to be associated with Karan Johar’s films years after Kuch Kuch Hota Hai as well. He starred in the filmmaker’s movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, as well as Student of the Year. He was also seen in other productions, including Parzania and Sikander. However, today, Parzaan isn’t pursuing films actively and has taken a break from showbiz.

3. Darsheel Safary aka Ishaan Awasthi

Darsheel Safary was among the most talked-about stars in 2007 when he was introduced to the world as Ishaan Awasthi alongside superstar Aamir Khan in Taare Zameen Par. Playing the character of a young boy suffering from a learning disability, dyslexia, Darsheel was lauded for his stellar performance and holding his own against the likes of Aamir and other talented cast members. The actor continued to pursue acting after his debut film and was seen in movies such as Bumm Bumm Bole and Zokkomon, among other projects.

As reported by The Times of India, Darsheel went on to pursue his love for acting by transitioning into theater. According to the report, the actor will soon be seen in an international project alongside Priya Mani Raj.

4. Malvika Raaj Aka Pooja

Before Kareena Kapoor Khan portrayed the role of Pooja aka “Poo” in the latter part of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and made it into the pop sensation that it is today, the part of young Pooja was played by actress Malvika Raaj. The actress’s gorgeous green eyes captivated viewers, and her fun chemistry with fellow colleague and child artist Kavish Majumdar, who played young Rohan, aka “laddoo,” added flavor to the film.

Today, Malvikaa is happily married to entrepreneur Pranav Bagga, with whom she was in a relationship for nearly a decade. The couple are proud parents to a baby girl and continue to build their life together. On the professional front, Malvikaa isn’t currently active in films but keeps herself busy with brand endorsements and social media content creation.

5. Jibraan Khan aka Krish Raichand

Who can forget Shah Rukh Khan’s amazing bond with his on-screen son Krish Raichand in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, right? The character was played by Jibraan Khan, who many don’t know is the son of veteran actor Firoz Khan. In addition to this, Jibraan also gained fame for playing Chintu, son of Govinda and Sushmita Sen, in the comedy film Kyo Kii… Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta, as well as Anil Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor’s son, Karan, in Rishtey.

Jibraan appeared in several films as a child actor he then returned to lead Bollywood acting in 2024 with the movie Ishq Vishq Rebound, a spiritual sequel to the 2003 film Ishq Vishk. Aside from acting, Jibraan has also pursued theater in addition to Kathak and is undergoing intense bodybuilding training as his side passion, as reported by Hindustan Times.

As the list above shows, many child artists went on to pursue their love of acting, and some are even notable names today. This includes Ahaas Channa, who portrayed a boy in films such as Vaastu Shastra, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, My Friend Ganesha, and Phoonk. Ahsaas is now a popular social media influencer as well as an actor, with her last appearance in Netflix’s Greater Kailash in 2025. Additionally, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’s Sana Saeed, who played young Anjali in the film, went on to star in film and television ventures, including Student of the Year, where she reunited with director Karan Johar, and reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6, Nach Baliye 7, and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7.

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