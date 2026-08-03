Spider-Man Brand New Day India Box Office Day 5 BMS Sales: 274 Tickets Sold Every Single Minute!

Spider-Man Brand New Day India Box Office Day 5 BMS Sales: Tom Holland Redefines Destruction On 1st Monday! (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Tom Holland’s superhero mania is proving to be absolutely unstoppable at the Indian ticket window! After putting up a historic opening weekend performance, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has passed its first Monday with an absolute swagger at the ticket window in India! Instead of witnessing the typical weekday dip, the Marvel superhero flick is redefining box office destruction every single second, selling 4.5 tickets on average on BookMyShow!

Tom Holland Starrer Selling 274 Tickets Every Single Minute In India!

On the first Monday, the frenzy takes a sharp turn with the film selling tickets like hot cakes. In the last 12 hours, it has registered a ticket sale of almost 197K on BMS. This simply means an average of 16.5K tickets per hour, and almost 274 tickets every single minute! That is a rampage considering a Monday!

Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office Day 5 BMS Sales

Monday Blues? Well, not for Peter Parker! On its fifth day of release, Spider-Man Brand New Day is maintaining a jaw-dropping booking pace on BookMyShow. Between 5 PM and 6 PM alone, the film registered 20.5K tickets – a testament to massive evening walk-ins and advance demand.

The film is comfortably on track to cross the 2 lakh+ ticket mark on BMS before the day concludes. Sustaining a momentum of 274 tickets per minute on a working Monday clearly indicates that Spider-Man Brand New Day isn’t relying on fan-driven weekend hype. The strong word-of-mouth is pushing its theatrical run, and the film is clearly beating at the box office in India.

With a clean box office runway, Tom Holland‘s latest Marvel outing is looking to post a giant Week 1 total at the Indian box office, destroying records of all previous Hollywood biggies by the end of the week!

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Spider-Man Brand New Day India Box Office BMS Sales: 254% Higher Than The #1 Opening Weekend By A Hollywood Film, But Fails To Match Top 5!

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