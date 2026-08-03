Spider-Man Brand New Day India Box Office BMS Sales: Tom Holland Fails To Match Top 5 Indian Films! (Photo Credit: Instagram)



Spider-Man Brand New Day has officially turned into a tornado at the ticket windows in India. The craze is nothing short of historic for Tom Holland’s latest Marvel Cinematic Universe adventure. The superhero flick took ticket counters by storm on BookMyShow, recording 5.67 million ticket sales – the biggest opening weekend sales for a Hollywood biggie in India!

Beats Avatar: Fire & Ash On BMS By A Huge Margin!

Ever since ticket sales went live, the film has recorded unprecedented demand on India’s ticket booking platform BMS. By the end of its extended opening weekend, the film delivered the biggest opening weekend ticket sales for any Hollywood film on the platform since BMS introduced its real-time tracking feature in August 2023. In fact, it surpassed the previous best Avatar: Fire & Ash by a huge margin!

Spider-Man Brand New Day India Box Office – Opening Weekend BMS Sales

Avatar: Fire & Ash, to date, was the Hollywood film with the biggest opening weekend ticket sales on BMS in India. The film registered a ticket sale of 1.6 million in its opening weekend! Destroying it like a beast, Spider-Man Brand New Day registered a ticket sale of 5.67 million in its opening weekend. This is 254% higher than the previous best!

Check out the top 5 opening weekend sales of Indian films on BMS (post Trending feature since August 2023).

Spider-Man Brand New Day: 5.67 Million Avatar: Fire & Ash: 1.6 Million Deadpool & Wolverine: 1.44 Million The Conjuring: 1.34 Million The Odyssey: 1.2 Million

However, while Spidey ruled over international releases in India, it couldn’t quite break into the top 5 highest opening weekend ticket sales, falling short of major Indian blockbusters!

In its opening weekend, Spider-Man: Brand New Day clocked an incredible 5.67 million ticket sales on BookMyShow alone. This massive number reflects the immense fan following Tom Holland and the Marvel brand enjoy in India. The film officially surpasses Indian biggies but fails to match the top 5!

Check out the top 10 opening weekend sales of Indian films on BMS (post Trending feature since August 2023)

Pushpa 2: 9.49 Million Dhurandhar 2‌: 8.26 Million Kalki 2898 AD: 6.46 Million Jawan: 6.02 Million Kantara Chapter 1: 5.79 Million Spider-Man Brand New Day: 5.67 Million Leo: 4.86 Million Jailer: 4.85 Million Coolie: 4.79 Million Animal: 4.25 Million

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Check out the day-wise collection breakdown of Spider-Man: Brand New Day in India.

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