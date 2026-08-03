Srinivasa Mangapuram Box Office Collection Day 4: Rasha Thadani’s Telugu Debut Falls Behind Azaad (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Rasha Thadani made her Telugu film debut with Srinivasa Mangapuram. The film, which also marks the acting debut of Jaya Krishan Ghattamaneni, was released in theatres on July 30. The film starring the newcomers is an intense romantic drama and has seen a decent opening in its first weekend. Scroll ahead to check out the detailed report of Srinivasa Mangapuram’s box office report.

How Much Did Srinivasa Mangapuram Earn In 4 Days?

Having released on a Thursday, Srinivasa Mangapuram enjoyed a 4-day extended weekend at the box office. The film, directed by Ajay Bhupathi of RX 100 fame, opened to a good 1.25 crore. However, the film could not sustain its box-office momentum in the days that followed. The film collected 0.88 crore on day 2, witnessing a 29.6% drop. On days 3 and 4, the film earned 0.83 and 0.84, respectively. The film did not witness any growth on its first weekend. The net total of the film stands at 3.8 crore. The film will need strong word-of-mouth to succeed at the box office, especially at a time when the audience favourite in the country is Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

How Behind Is It From Azaad?

Rasha Thadani, daughter of Raveena Tandon, made her acting debut with the Hindi film Azaad in 2025. The Bollywood film, which also marked the debut of Ajay Devgn’s nephew Aaman Devgan, was a box-office flop. However, teh fil had a strong initial collection before it crashed at the box office. The film opened to 1.5 crore at the box office with twice the show count of Srinivasa Mangapram. The film ended its opening weekend with a net total of 4.55 crore. Srinivasa Mangapuram trails Azaad by 16%. However, the Telugu film opened to over 50% less screens than Azaad.

Day-Wise Collection of Srinivasa Mangapuram

Day 1: 1.25 crore

Day 2: 0.88 crore

Day 3: 0.83 crore

Day 4: 0.84 crore

Total: 3.8 crore

More About Srinivasa Mangapuram

The trailer for Srinivasa Mangapuram gives off a very Romeo-and-Juliet vibe. The two lovers are ready to sacrifice their love for their love in this film. There are people behind their lives. Although the reason for this has not been disclosed in the trailer.

The film has been written by Ajay Bhupathi and Tajuddin Syed. The movie has been produced by Aadi Sheshagiri Rao Ghattamaneni, Gemini Kiran, P. Kiran, Sakamuri Narayanaswamy, and presented by C Aswani Dutt.

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