The Odyssey India Box Office Day 17: Surpasses Avatar (Photo Credit: Universal Pictures/Instagram)

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is making its presence felt at the Indian box office in its third week. Yes, its screen count has been impacted significantly by Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but the love from movie buffs continues to pour in. During the third weekend, it witnessed healthy growth, which helped it surpass 145 crore net and cross Avatar’s lifetime collection. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 17!

How much did The Odyssey earn at the Indian box office in 17 days?

The epic action-fantasy film scored 5.72 crore on the third Sunday, day 17. Compared to day 16’s 5.66 crore, it jumped slightly. Overall, the film has earned 146.11 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 172.41 crore gross. By tomorrow (day 19), it’ll surpass the 150 crore net milestone, becoming Nolan’s first film to achieve the feat.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Week 1 – 85.65 crore

Week 2 – 45.67 crore

Day 15 – 3.41 crore

Day 16 – 5.66 crore

Day 17 – 5.72 crore

Total – 146.11 crore

The Odyssey surpasses Avatar!

With 146.11 crore in the kitty, The Odyssey has crossed James Cameron’s Avatar (141.25 crore), which was the first Hollywood film to enter the 100 crore club (net). By beating Avatar, it has become Hollywood’s 9th highest-grossing film in India. The next target is The Lion King (150.09 crore), which is likely to be surpassed by day 19. From here, the film will add a few more crores to its tally and is heading for a lifetime collection of 165-175 crore net.

Take a look at Hollywood’s top 10 grossers in India (net):

Avatar: The Way of Water – 390.6 crore Avengers: Endgame – 373.22 crore Spider-Man: Brand New Day – 255.1 crore (estimated) Avengers: Infinity War – 227.43 crore Spider-Man: No Way Home – 212 crore Avatar: Fire And Ash – 190.5 crore The Jungle Book – 188 crore The Lion King – 150.09 crore The Odyssey – 146.11 crore (17 days) Avatar – 141.25 crore

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Check out the day-wise collection breakdown of The Odyssey in India.

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