Toy Story 5 Worldwide Box Office: Surpasses Toy Story 3 Despite Facing Spider-Man: Brand New Day & The Odyssey (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Toy Story 5 has been still earning strong numbers at the overseas box office and has achieved two more milestones at the worldwide box office. It has surpassed the global haul of Toy Story 3 this weekend, along with a few other animated features, including Zootopia, Finding Dory, Despicable Me, and Moana 2. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Toy Story 5 at the worldwide box office

The movie grossed a strong $6.3 million in its 7th weekend at the North American box office. It dropped by 38.2% from last weekend despite losing 340 theaters on Friday. It has hit the $461.7 million box-office cume in North America. It is tracking to hit the $470 million to $500 million cume at the North American box office.

Toy Story 5 has collected $14.5 million on its 7th weekend at the international box office. It declined by 45.1% internationally from last weekend, bringing the cumulative box office to $604.2 million across 52 markets. Allied to the domestic total of $461.7 million, the worldwide collection has hit $1.07 billion cume after seven weekends. It is tracking to earn between $1.1 billion and $1.2 billion at the box office worldwide.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $461.7 million

International – $604.2 million

Worldwide – $1.07 billion

Toy Story 5 surpassed Toy Story 3 worldwide

Toy Story 3, as the name suggests, is the third installment in the Toy Story franchise. Toy Story 3 collected $1.06 billion at the worldwide box office, becoming the 10th-highest-grossing animated film of all time. It was also the 2nd-highest-grossing film in the Toy Story franchise. Toy Story 5 has surpassed Toy Story 3 as the new #10 highest-grossing animated film ever and the 2nd-highest-grossing Toy Story movie.

The latest Toy Story movie surpassed Zootopia and Finding Dory‘s $1.03 billion, Despicable Me‘s $1.03 billion, and Moana 2’s $1.06 billion during this weekend. This week, it will surpass Toy Story 4’s $1.07 billion to take the 9th spot among animated films worldwide. It will also become the highest-grossing Toy Story movie. Toy Story 5 has also pushed Moana 2 out of the top 10 highest-grossing films post-COVID worldwide. Toy Story 5 was released on June 19.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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