Despicable Me 4 kept the theatres busy in 2024, and although it was predicted to cross the $1 billion mark, it fell short of that. However, it was still a huge success and one of the top 5 highest-grossing films of last year. However, is it the biggest film in the main franchise? Let’s find out!

About the Franchise –

The franchise was created by Sergio Pablos, Cinco Paul, and Ken Daurio. The films are produced by Illumination and distributed by its parent company, Universal Pictures. The first film came out in 2010, and it was directed by Chris Renaud and Pierre Coffin. Meanwhile, the fourth film has only been directed by Chris Renaud. There are four films in the Despicable Me film series and two prequel series, Minions and Minions: The Rise of Gru. However, we will only rank the Despicable Me films.

The films revolve around a former supervillain turned secret agent named Gru, his adoptive daughters, Margo, Edith, and Agnes, and his yellow-colored Minions. The Office star Steve Carell plays the voice of Gru, Miranda Cosgrove voices Margo, Dana Gaier is the voice of Edith, and Elsie Fisher voices Agnes. In Despicable Me 2, Kristen Wiig joined the cast of Lucy Wilde. Despicable Me 4 features Steve Coogan, Sofía Vergara, Stephen Colbert, Renaud, Madison Polan, Dana Gaier, Chloe Fineman, and Will Ferrell as well.

Despicable Me 4 at the box office –

Despicable Me 4 was released in the theatres around the 4th of July and collected a splendid $75 million during its opening weekend. It grossed a spectacular $361 million in the US and was the 3rd highest-grossing film for a long time but has been dethroned by Wicked and Moana 2. The film also performed well at the international box office, collecting $608.12 million. The animated feature was predicted to earn over $1 billion at the box office worldwide but only had to settle with a $969.12 million global haul. Scroll below to find out where it lies in the franchise.

Despicable Me films ranked as per their worldwide collection –

Despicable Me (2010) – $544.17 million

Despicable Me 4 (2024) – $969.12 million

Despicable Me 2 (2013) – $970.76 million

Despicable Me 3 (2017) – $1.03 billion

The cumulative total of the Despicable Me franchise is an estimated $3.5 billion. The entire franchise, including the Minions films, is worth over $5 billion. It is the highest-grossing animated franchise ever.

Despicable Me 4 is now available on the OTT platforms.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

