Bob Dylan is one of the living legends in the world of music, and the A-list actor Timothee Chalamet plays him in the film A Complete Unknown. The film has been critically acclaimed and has now crossed its first minor milestone at the US box office. Scroll below for more.

The critics on Rotten Tomatoes certified it fresh, giving it a solid 78%. The audience gave it 96%. The critics’ consensus read, “Charged by Timothée Chalamet’s electric performance, this ballad of Bob Dylan might not get under the enigmatic artist’s skin but will make you feel like you’ve spent time in his company.” It clashed with the gothic horror Nosferatu, and it beat Timothee’s film with its splendid debut.

Based on BoxOfficeRepor.com’s data, A Complete Unknown grossed a strong $2.45 million on its first Monday across 2,835 locations. It is competing against a bunch of biggies at the cinemas, yet it has managed to clock in over $2 million on Monday. The film has hit $25.68 million cume at the US box office. It is the film’s first minor milestone in the US.

The film collected $23.2 million during its 5-day opening weekend and $11.65 million during the three-day weekend. It is already Searchlight’s third highest-grossing film ever in the US. It has already beaten the domestic haul of The French Dispatch in just five days. The movie collected $16.1 million at the domestic box office.

A Complete Unknown is expected to enter the All-Time Top 10 highest-grossing musical biopics and has also grabbed multiple nominations at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards. Timothee Chalamet plays a young Bob Dylan, and the supporting cast comprises Edward Norton, Elle Fanning, Monica Barbaro, Boyd Holbrook, Dan Fogler, Norbert Leo Butz, and Scoot McNairy. Directed by James Mangold, the film was released on December 25.

