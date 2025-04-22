The Jared Hess-helmed A Minecraft Movie is bringing happiness to the actors’ lives by beating their previously highest-grossing films. As it became the fourth highest-grossing film of Jack Black, it has also become one of the top three highest-grossing films of Jason Momoa. The film has surpassed Momoa’s Fast X to achieve this remarkable feat. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Momoa is a renowned actor in Hollywood who started out as a model. He gained recognition with Baywatch and then slowly made his place in the industry. Jason became a rage among viewers as Aquaman, and his highest-grossing film is also the 2018 movie, which earned more than $1 billion at the worldwide box office.

Jason Momoa’s A Minecraft Movie opened with great numbers at the box office in North America. It has registered the biggest domestic opening weekend in Jason’s career. It collected $162.75 million on its opening weekend in the US. The film has collected $40.5 million on its 3rd three-day weekend. Thus, the domestic cume has hit the $343.8 million mark. Overseas, the film has collected $374 million so far; therefore, the global cume has reached the $717.8 million mark. Thus, it surpassed the global haul of Fast X to become one of Momoa’s top 5 highest-grossing films.

Here are the top 5 highest-grossing films of Jason Momoa, based on Box Office Mojo‘s data.

5. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023) – $439.4 million

4. Justice League (2017) – $661.32 million

3. Fast X (2023) – $704.8 million

2. A Minecraft Movie (2025) – $717.8 million

1. Aquaman (2018) – $1.15 billion

The 2025 movie has become Jason Momoa’s second highest-grossing film worldwide. The movie keeps climbing at the box office, and it will be interesting to see whether it beats Aquaman’s $1.15 billion and grabs the #1 spot. A Minecraft Movie was released on April 4.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

