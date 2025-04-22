Ajith Kumar starrer Good Bad Ugly has witnessed a huge drop on its second Monday at the Indian box office. It is currently the highest-grossing Kollywood film of 2025. But the action comedy may miss out on entering the all-time top 10 highest-grossing Tamil films. Scroll below for day 12 collections.

It’s a crash on 2nd Monday!

Adhik Ravichandran’s directorial made the most of the weekend boost, accumulating 18.55 crores in the last 3 days. However, a big drop has been witnessed with the initiation of the regular working days in the second week. As per Sacnilk, Good Bad Ugly earned 2.45 crore net on day 12 of the Indian box office, a 57% dip from 5.75 crores on the last Friday.

The overall box office collections in 12 days stand at 140.15 crore net, around 164.90 crore in gross earnings. The Telugu run is close to concluding, while the Tamil belt is still adding footfalls. It is now to be seen whether Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly withstands the mid-week blues or falls further.

Good Bad Ugly vs highest-grossing Tamil films in India

Good Bad Ugly is now Ajith Kumar’s highest-grosser of all time. Yesterday, it surpassed Viswasam and stole its #1 spot. In order to enter the top 10 highest-grossing Tamil films in India, Trisha Krishnan co-starrer needs only around 14 crores more in the kitty. With that, it will officially crush Master and steal the 10th spot.

Take a look at the all-time highest Kollywood grossers below (India gross collections):

2.0: 520 crores

Jailer: 407.10 crores

Leo: 403.56 crores

Ponniyin Selvan I: 314.70 crores

The Greatest Of All Time: 303.54 crores

Vikram: 301 crores

Amaran: 259.52 crores

Ponniyin Selvan II: 214.76 crores

Varisu: 210.98 crores

Master: 178.75 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

