Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning is tracking to finish its domestic run and hit the $200 million milestone. But before hitting that milestone, it will achieve another notable feat by beating Mission: Impossible—Rogue Nation at the North American box office. MI 8 is set to become the fourth highest-grossing film in the Mission: Impossible franchise. Keep scrolling for more.

Mission: Impossible 8 is losing financially, and this is due to multiple reasons, including its massive budget requiring an unusually high break-even point. Despite Tom Cruise’s star power, the film’s emotional payoff and spectacle haven’t fully resonated with audiences, leading to an underwhelming global performance so far. There is also steep competition, and most makers want to push their films during the summer window.

How much has the film earned so far at the domestic box office?

According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning collected $2.72 million on its seventh three-day weekend in North America. It dropped 34.4% from last weekend, bringing the domestic total to $191.18 million. The Tom Cruise-led magnum opus is on track to hit the $200 million milestone domestically. It is the sixth highest-grossing film of the year domestically.

On track to beat Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation as the 4th highest-grossing MI movie

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation is the sequel to 2011’s Ghost Protocol and the fifth movie in the Mission: Impossible franchise. It collected $195.04 million in its domestic run, which will soon be beaten by Mission: Impossible 8. The 8th installment is less than $5 million away from beating the 5th film and becoming the 4th highest-grossing MI movie.

Take a look at the run of the Mission: Impossible films at the domestic box office (from highest to lowest):

1. Mission: Impossible – Fallout – $220.1 million

2. Mission: Impossible II – $215.4 million

3. Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol – $209.4 million

4. Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation – $195.04 million

5. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – $191.2 million

6. Mission: Impossible – $180.9 million

7. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – $172.64 million

8. Mission: Impossible III – $134.0 million

Worldwide collection update

Mission: Impossible 8 has collected $576.18 million worldwide, including $385.0 million overseas cume and $191.18 million domestic total. Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Henry Czerny, and Angela Bassett star in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, which was released on May 23.

Box Office Summary

North America – $191.2 million

International – $385.0 million

Worldwide – $576.2 million

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Superman China Box Office Pre-Sales: Struggles To Build Buzz, Still Below $500K After 7 Days

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News