Simon Pegg, who famously played Scotty in the Star Trek reboot, has always had a unique vision for the franchise. One of his more interesting ideas was casting his longtime collaborator and friend Nick Frost in an iconic Star Trek role. Pegg, known for his comedic brilliance, pitched the idea multiple times, seeing Frost as the perfect fit for one of the beloved characters in the Star Trek universe.

While the Kelvin timeline movies introduced new takes on characters like Kirk and Spock, Pegg’s enthusiasm for bringing Frost into the fold never panned out. As Star Trek 4 still seems stuck in development purgatory, Pegg’s idea remains a fun “what if.” Given Pegg and Frost’s longstanding friendship and history of on-screen chemistry, it’s easy to see how the duo could bring something unique to the Star Trek franchise. Pegg shared these insights and more during his appearance at Awesome Con.

Simon Pegg Addresses Nick Frost Casting

At a panel at Awesome Con (via CBR), Simon Pegg shared some exciting but bittersweet thoughts about Star Trek 4, all while hanging out with his Cornetto Trilogy co-star Nick Frost. The Scotty actor expressed his genuine hopes that the next Star Trek movie would eventually materialize, although he doesn’t have any solid updates on the project just yet.

He mentioned, “That would be fun. I’d like us to do another movie. I would be happy to get back with those guys and do another movie, whatever the story is. I love my Enterprise crewmates; they’re the sweetest people.” He also couldn’t hide his pride when talking about Zoe Saldana’s recent Oscar win, saying, “I was so proud of Zoe winning an Oscar this year.”

But, of course, it’s not all smooth sailing. Pegg got emotional when remembering Anton Yelchin, the beloved cast member they tragically lost, adding, “It’s going to be a hard one for us, because we lost Anton… a very beloved member of our group.” Despite the tough moments, Pegg remained optimistic, stating, “I have no news to give you in that regard, just that it’s not impossible. So, fingers crossed.”

When asked about future Star Trek projects, Frost excitedly pitched himself for the role of Harry Mudd, the charmingly mischievous character. Pegg, clearly aware of Frost’s long-time wish to play the role, casually revealed, “Believe me, I’ve pitched it multiple times.” Guess we’ll have to wait and see if Frost finally gets his shot at the iconic role!

Is Star Trek 4 Happening?

The saga of Star Trek 4 continues, but will it ever blast off into theaters? Talk of the next Star Trek movie has been in the works for nearly a decade now, yet we’re still stuck in limbo. Over the years, a slew of big names have been attached to the project, including directors like S.J. Clarkson, Fargo creator Noah Hawley, and even Matt Shakman, who left the film after being handed the keys to The Fantastic Four: First Steps. And don’t forget about Quentin Tarantino, who tossed around the idea of making a Star Trek flick of his own, though it wasn’t exactly a continuation of the Kelvin Timeline.

But wait, there’s some hope! Last spring, the Star Trek 4 project seemed to finally get some momentum with writer Steve Yockey being brought on board to pen the script. The film was even dubbed the “final chapter” for the USS Enterprise Kelvin Timeline crew. Zoe Saldana (Uhura) and Zachary Quinto (Spock) have both expressed interest in returning, with Quinto even saying, “There’s nothing more fulfilling as an artist than to come back to something after time has passed.”

And don’t worry, Chris Pine (Kirk) is on board too, although he’s thinking it might be best to make the movie on a smaller budget, focusing on satisfying die-hard fans. So, who knows? Maybe Star Trek 4 will still happen. It just might take a little longer to get there!

