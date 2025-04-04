The magnanimous Avatar universe is one of the most anticipated and loved media franchises in cinematic history. With two films and several lined up to give a full glimpse of the world created by James Cameron, Avatar remains a highly anticipated series of films. The third film is titled Avatar: Fire & Ash.

It is slated to be released in theatres towards the end of the year, three years after the second film, Avatar: The Way of Water, was released in December 2022. Zoe Saldana, the leading actress of the franchise, unveiled a glimpse of the next movie at the 2025 CinemaCon, and here’s everything we know.

Avatar 3: Zoe Saldana Teases Fire & Ash, Reveals What To Expect

The Emilia Perez star took to the event held in Los Angeles to talk about the anticipated third film of the franchise. It was also revealed that James was not in attendance because he was on set finalizing the project and fine-tuning the details to ensure a smooth release later this year. Zoe stars as Neytiri in Avatar, paired opposite Jake Sully, played by Sam Worthington.

Fire and Ash is set to pick up right after the events of the second film. For the unversed, The Way of Water ended with the death of Neytiri and Jake’s son Neteyem, who was the oldest. At CinemaCon, a teaser was unveiled to give a glimpse of what can be expected from the anticipated installment.

“As Jim has said, this film is unlike anything audiences have ever seen, and it’s exactly what they want,” Zoe stated. She further added, “Fire and Ash expands the beautiful world of Pandora and introduces two new clans.” The Windtraders are a peaceful, nomadic, air-traveling clan. On the other hand, providing a lot of contrast to them the Ash People have forsaken god.

The trailer shows the Windtraders in airships pulled by creatures modeled after manta rays. The military from Earth returns for the third time, reigniting the conflict between the tribes and the human race. Emotional reunions are to be expected between the loved characters as the story moves forward.

A few weeks ago, James told Empire Magazine that the third film will be longer than the second one. The filmmaker said, “These characters are amalgams of us, our childhoods, our role as parents, the mistakes we made, and probably to some extent continue to make as parents.”

The separate films were important for the growth of the characters. “The characters needed to breathe,” said Amanda Silver, screenwriter of Avatar. The writer then proceeded to add, “These movies are a lot more than just propulsive plot and gorgeous spectacle. I mean, these are real characters.”

Apart from the cast of the second film, there will be several new additions to Fire and Ash. Michelle Yeoh and Edie Falco are among the new names joining the blockbuster franchise created by James Cameron over time.

