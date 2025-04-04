Remember Alan Cumming’s Nightcrawler in X2: X-Men United? His teleporting, cobalt-skinned character made a huge impression, but fans were left scratching their heads when he didn’t show up in X-Men: The Last Stand. So, what happened? It was a bit of a mystery back then, especially since he was such a standout in the second movie.

Fast forward to today, and Cumming’s big return to the superhero scene in Avengers: Doomsday has taken everyone by surprise! The guy who brought Kurt Wagner to life is back in action, but before we dive into that, it’s worth looking back to understand why Nightcrawler didn’t return for the X-Men sequel. Was it a scheduling issue? A script thing? Or maybe something else entirely? Whatever the case, it’s time to unravel the mystery behind Cumming’s absence from The Last Stand, because his comeback might hold some clues about what’s to come in the MCU!

Why did Alan Cumming Not Return To X-Men: The Last Stand?

Well, it turns out the actor had some very real, blue-skin-related reasons. Alan Cumming spoke fondly with Entertainment Weekly of his time in X2: X-Men United, calling the role significant for LGBTQ+ representation, saying, “I love the fact that something so mainstream and so in the comic book world is so queer… those sorts of films really help people understand queerness.”

Nightcrawler, in his eyes, wasn’t just a mutant but a symbol for those who have to hide parts of themselves to fit in. Deep stuff for a superhero flick, right?

However, the physical demands of the role weighed on Cumming, and that’s where the trouble began. His Nightcrawler costume was an absolute beast to wear, think harnesses for his tail, fake teeth, contact lenses, and, worst of all, hours of being covered in blue makeup. Yep, the poor guy had to sit through long sessions of getting fully covered in blue paint to transform into the teleporter. And then there were the scars! It wasn’t just an uncomfortable outfit; it was time-consuming too. Cumming admitted the process took hours, and unless his role in the sequel was going to be major, it wasn’t going to be worth the toll it took. As he said, to return, he would have needed “a sizable enough part to justify all the time required.”

So, as cool as Nightcrawler was, the makeup was a real pain in the neck and the arms and the whole body!

Is Alan Cumming Returning As Nightcrawler In Avengers: Doomsday?

Yes, Alan Cumming is indeed returning as Nightcrawler in Avengers: Doomsday! Fans of the blue-skinned mutant will be thrilled to see him back in action alongside a star-studded cast. The movie will feature returning favorites like Patrick Stewart (Professor X), Ian McKellen (Magneto), Rebecca Romijn (Mystique), and James Marsden (Cyclops), alongside new faces like Vanessa Kirby (Susan Storm) and Pedro Pascal (Mister Fantastic). With such an epic ensemble, including Cumming as Nightcrawler, Avengers: Doomsday is shaping up to be one of the most highly anticipated Marvel films, hitting theaters on May 1, 2026.

