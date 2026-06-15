The Devil Wears Prada 2 still has some juice left and is on track to break into the global top 3 highest-grossing films list. The movie missed the global total of Project Hail Mary at the worldwide box office by a small margin during this weekend. It is set to overtake the sci-fi hit by this weekend and become the 3rd highest-grossing film of the year. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film earned so far at the domestic box office?

The fashion sequel collected $1.3 million at the North American box office in its 7th three-day weekend. With multiple new releases, the film declined by almost 53% from last weekend after losing 800 theaters on Friday. After seven weekends, the film’s domestic total has reached $217.8 million. It is now tracking to earn between $220 million and $225 million in its domestic run.

Edges closer to the $700 million milestone at the worldwide box office

Emily Blunt and Anne Hathaway starrer The Devil Wears Prada 2 collected a decent $4.4 million on its 7th three-day weekend at the international box office. It dropped 51.1% from last weekend, maintaining its stronghold at the international box office. The film has hit $458.1 million at the overseas box office, with this total amassed across 53 markets. Allied to the domestic dume of $217.8 million, the fashion sequel has hit the $675.9 million cume worldwide, as per Box Office Mojo. It is edging closer to the $700 million milestone worldwide.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $217.8 million

International – $458.1 million

Worldwide – $675.9 million

Less than $6 million away from beating Project Hail Mary

Ryan Gosling starrer Andy Weir adaptation, Project Hail Mary, is the third highest-grossing movie of the year worldwide. It grossed $681.4 million worldwide. Project Hail Mary has not yet concluded its theatrical run, but it will soon. Project Hail Mary emerged as 2026’s third-highest-grosser, but The Devil Wears Prada 2 is expected to overtake the sci-fi hit as 2026’s 3rd highest-grosser worldwide.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing movies of 2026 worldwide.

Directed by David Frankel, The Devil Wears Prada 2 was released on May 1.

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