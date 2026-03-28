Among Hollywood films released so far in 2026, Pixar’s animated sci-fi comedy Hoppers is currently leading the worldwide box office chart with a $248.6 million global haul, followed by Wuthering Heights ($236.1 million) and Scream 7 ($191.6 million). However, on a global scale, the Chinese sports film Pegasus 3 currently stands as the year’s highest-grossing title with a total of $609.1 million, according to Box Office Mojo’s yearly chart. The film has even outperformed its predecessors, Pegasus (2019) and Pegasus 2 (2024), which earned $255.9 million and $422.9 million, respectively.

With a strong worldwide total of $609.1 million, Pegasus 3 sits comfortably at the top for now. That said, with Ryan Gosling’s Project Hail Mary gaining momentum and another potential blockbuster, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, set to hit theaters soon, the Chinese film may find it challenging to hold on to the No. 1 spot for long.

This brings us to another interesting question: how close is the Chinese sports film Pegasus 3 to surpassing Brad Pitt’s acclaimed 2025 Formula One drama F1 at the global box office? Let’s take a closer look.

Pegasus 3 vs. F1 – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two sports films stack up at the box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo:

Pegasus 3 – Box Office Summary

North America: $1.4 million

International: $607.7 million

Worldwide: $609.1 million

F1 – Box Office Summary

North America: $189.6 million

International: $444.4 million

Worldwide: $634 million

What the Numbers Indicate

Looking at the figures above, the Chinese sports film is currently trailing Brad Pitt’s critically acclaimed sports drama by roughly $24.9 million in total earnings. If Pegasus 3 continues to maintain momentum and posts steady weekend and weekday numbers, it still has a chance to potentially outgross F1 in the coming weeks. However, the final outcome will be clearer only after its ongoing theatrical run concludes.

What’s Pegasus 3 All About

Directed by Han Han, the sports film follows racing champion Zhang Chi (Shen Teng), who returns to the Bayanbulak Rally with a new team. As he competes against strong international drivers, he must rely on his experience and leadership to overcome tough challenges and chase another big win.

Pegasus 3 – Official Trailer

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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Must Read: Project Hail Mary North America Box Office: Surpasses Dune: Part One’s Lifetime Earnings In One Week – Here’s What It Still Needs To Become 2026’s Top-Grossing Title

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