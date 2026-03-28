Since its U.S. theatrical release on March 20, 2026, Ryan Gosling’s sci-fi film Project Hail Mary has been leading the North American box office charts. After delivering an impressive $80.5 million domestic opening, it went on to collect $29.3 million from Monday to Thursday. Within just one week in theaters, the Phil Lord and Christopher Miller-directed feature has already overtaken the lifetime domestic earnings of the first Dune film.

With a current domestic total of $109.8 million, the film has surpassed Dune: Part One’s $108.9 million North American haul, according to Box Office Mojo. However, to beat Dune: Part Two’s $282.1 million domestic earnings, it still needs to bring in an additional $172.4 million in North America. At its current pace, the sci-fi film is projected to cross the $150 million mark in the U.S. by the end of this week.

As its ongoing theatrical run continues, Project Hail Mary currently ranks as the third-highest-grossing release of 2026 at the domestic box office, according to Box Office Mojo’s yearly chart. It has already outgrossed titles like GOAT, Wuthering Heights, and Send Help. As of now, it trails only behind Hoppers and Scream 7. Read on to find out how much more it needs to earn to become the highest-grossing domestic release of 2026.

Project Hail Mary – Box Office Summary

North America: $109.8 million

International: $58.7 million

Worldwide: $168.5 million

Now, let’s take a look at what Hoppers and Scream 7 have earned so far at the North American box office, as per Box Office Mojo data:

Hoppers: $126.4 million

Scream 7: $116.1 million

What These Numbers Indicate

Based on the above figures, Project Hail Mary is currently behind Hoppers by roughly $16.6 million and Scream 7 by around $6.3 million in the domestic market. Given its strong momentum, the sci-fi adventure movie is expected to surpass both films at the North American box office and could become the year’s highest-grossing title very soon. However, the final outcome should become clearer in the coming days.

What’s Project Hail Mary All About

Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the film follows Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling), a schoolteacher who wakes up alone on an interstellar spacecraft with no memory of how he got there. As his memories gradually return, he discovers he has been sent on a high-stakes mission to stop a mysterious phenomenon that is draining the Sun’s energy and threatening life on Earth.

Project Hail Mary – Official Trailer

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