Sony’s animated sports comedy film GOAT was released in North America on February 13, 2026, across 3,863 theaters. Now that the film is in its sixth week in theaters, the screen count has naturally reduced due to the arrival of newer releases like Project Hail Mary and Hoppers. During the March 20-22 weekend, it collected $3.4 million across 2,537 North American theaters, taking its cumulative domestic tally to $97.7 million. As of now, it needs to add just around $2.3 million to reach the $100 million domestic milestone.

From overseas markets, GOAT has earned $77 million, so its worldwide total now stands at $174.7 million, making it the second-highest-grossing animated release of 2026 so far, both domestically and worldwide, trailing only behind Pixar’s Hoppers, as per Box Office Mojo. As it continues its theatrical run, the animated film is now edging closer to the domestic earnings of a 91%-rated sci-fi action film starring Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt. We’re talking about the 2014 time-loop movie Edge of Tomorrow. Read on to find out how much GOAT needs to earn to outgross it at the North American box office.

GOAT vs. Edge of Tomorrow – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how Sony’s latest animated release stacks up against the Tom Cruise starrer, based on Box Office Mojo data:

GOAT – Box Office Summary

North America: $97.7 million

International: $77 million

Worldwide: $174.7 million

Edge of Tomorrow – Box Office Summary

North America: $100.2 million

International: $280.8 million

Worldwide: $381.1 million

Based on the above figures, GOAT is currently trailing Tom Cruise’s Edge of Tomorrow by roughly $2.5 million in domestic earnings. If the animated film posts steady weekday numbers in addition to comparable earnings over the upcoming March 27-29 weekend, it has a realistic chance of hitting that target. However, the film’s final box office verdict should become clearer in the next few weeks. That said, it’s an entirely different scenario at the worldwide box office, where Edge of Tomorrow currently leads by a wide margin of $206.4 million. Given the current stage in its ongoing theatrical run, it’s highly unlikely that GOAT will achieve that worldwide target.

What’s GOAT All About?

Directed by Tyree Dillihay, the animated sports comedy is set in a world populated by anthropomorphic animals. The story centers on Will (voiced by Caleb McLaughlin), a young goat who dreams of becoming a professional roarball player. But in a sport ruled by bigger, faster, and more ferocious animals, Will faces a big challenge. The film follows his underdog journey as he fights to prove that heart and determination can matter just as much as size and strength.

GOAT – Official Trailer

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