On Monday, March 23, the North American box office was led by Ryan Gosling’s ambitious sci-fi venture, Project Hail Mary, followed by Pixar’s animated sci-fi comedy Hoppers and the horror sequel Ready or Not 2: Here I Come. After adding $0.7 million to its domestic total, the fourth spot was taken by Colleen Hoover’s latest adaptation, Reminders of Him, which outranked Scream 7, GOAT, and Wuthering Heights on the daily domestic box office chart.

Following an $18 million domestic opening after its March 13 theatrical release, the romantic drama has now collected $33.9 million in North America. Combined with its $20.7 million overseas haul, its worldwide total currently stands at $54.6 million.

Among 2026 releases, Reminders of Him has now moved ahead of Mercy ($54.6 million), Iron Lung ($50 million), and Shelter ($46.7 million), according to Box Office Mojo’s yearly worldwide chart. Currently ranked 15th, the Vanessa Caswill-directed romance is now closing in on the global total of its next target: Nia DaCosta’s critically acclaimed zombie sequel 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple. Here’s how much more it needs to earn to overtake it at the worldwide box office.

Reminders of Him vs. 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films compare at the global and domestic box office, based on data from Box Office Mojo:

Reminders of Him – Box Office Summary

North America: $33.9 million

International: $20.7 million

Worldwide: $54.6 million

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple – Box Office Summary

North America: $25.1 million

International: $33.3 million

Worldwide: $58.4 million

Despite outgrossing The Bone Temple in North America, Reminders of Him is still trailing the zombie sequel at the worldwide box office. As of now, the romantic drama is behind it by roughly $3.8 million globally. This gap is mainly due to the international markets, where The Bone Temple has performed better. In comparison, Reminders of Him has depended more on its domestic run.

If the film maintains steady weekday collections and posts healthy weekend numbers in the coming weeks, it has a realistic chance of closing the gap and potentially overtaking The Bone Temple at the worldwide box office. However, a clearer picture will emerge as its ongoing theatrical run progresses in the weeks ahead.

What’s Reminders of Him All About?

After serving seven years in prison for a tragic accident that killed her boyfriend, Kenna Rowan (Maika Monroe) returns to her hometown hoping to rebuild her life and reconnect with the daughter she barely knows. However, the town is unwilling to forgive her past. Amid the hostility and tension, she forms an unexpected bond with Ledger Ward (Tyriq Withers), a former NFL player and local bar owner, offering her a chance at redemption.

Reminders of Him – Official Trailer

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