Reminders of Him is holding strong at the box office in North America. It withstood the pressure of new releases and remained in the domestic top 5 rankings. The film is also one of the top 20 highest-grossing films of 2026, but can you guess what it needs to earn to break into the top 10? Keep scrolling for the deets.

Reminders of Him at the worldwide box office after its 2nd weekend

The third Colleen Hoover adaptation collected a solid $8 million at the North American box office on its second three-day weekend. It witnessed a 55.6% decline from the opening weekend, despite the release of Ryan Gosling’s Project Hail Mary. However, it is still more than Regretting You’s $7.8 million second weekend gross. The domestic total for the romance drama has reached $33.2 million in two weekends.

According to Box Office Mojo, Reminders of Him has crossed $20 million at the international box office. Allied to the domestic total of $33.2 million, the worldwide total reached $54.00 million, thereby crossing the key $50 million milestone. It is now chasing the $100 million milestone.

Worldwide collection breakdown of Reminders of Him

Domestic – $33.2 million

International – $20.8 million

Worldwide – $54.0 million

How much more does it need to break into 2026’s top 10?

According to the box-office database, Reminders of Him is currently the 15th-highest-grossing film of 2026 worldwide. It is inches away from surpassing 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, but it still needs a significant sum to break into the top 10. At #10 is Sam Raimi’s survival horror Send Help, with worldwide grosses of $93.9 million. It still needs about $40 million to beat the global haul of Send Help and become the 10th-highest-grossing film of the year.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing films of 2026

1. Pegasus 3 – $599.3 million

2. Hoppers – $242.6 million

3. Wuthering Heights – $234.4 million

4. Scream 7 – $193.8 million

5. Goat – $174.5 million

6. Blades of the Guardians – $168.4 million

7. Scare Out – $160.0 million

8. Project Hail Mary – $140.9 million

9. Boonie Bears: The Hidden Protector – $139.3 million

10. Send Help – $93.9 million

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