Critical Reception & Second Friday Earnings

Reminders of Him, Colleen Hooverâ€™s latest on-screen adaptation, hit theaters on March 13, 2026. The romantic drama received a modest 55% criticsâ€™ score but a significantly higher 89% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The positive audience response is reflected in its latest box-office numbers. On its second Friday (March 20), the film collected an impressive $2.7 million in North America.

Although this marked a 66.7% drop from its opening Friday, the collection was still better than Colleen Hooverâ€™s earlier big-screen adaptation, Regretting You, which earned $1.2 million on its second Friday. This has taken its domestic total to $27.9 million. At its current pace, Reminders of Him is tracking to gross $8.5-9.5 million domestically over the second three-day weekend.

Budget & Theatrical Break-Even (Estimated)

Made on a $25 million production budget, the film needs to earn around $62.5 million worldwide to break even theatrically, based on the 2.5x multiplier rule. With a current global total of $42.2 million, it is still approximately $20.3 million short of that target.

As its theatrical run continues, the film is steadily moving towards the domestic earnings of Regretting You, the 2025 romantic drama based on Colleen Hooverâ€™s 2019 novel of the same name. Letâ€™s take a look at how much more Reminders of Him needs to earn to surpass it at the worldwide box office.

Reminders of Him vs. Regretting You â€“ Box Office Comparison

Hereâ€™s how the two films compare at the global and domestic box office, based on data from Box Office Mojo:

Reminders of Him â€“ Box Office Summary

North America: $27.9 million

International: $14.3 million

Worldwide: $42.2 million

Regretting You â€“ Box Office Summary

North America: $48.9 million

International: $41.6 million

Worldwide: $90.5 million

What The Numbers Indicate

Based on the current trend, Reminders of Him is holding steady despite a 66.7% drop on its second Friday in North America. The strong audience score suggests strong word of mouth among moviegoers, which could help the film maintain a steady run over the next couple of weeks. At this pace, the film is well-positioned to continue adding to its total and potentially narrow the gap with Colleen Hooverâ€™s earlier adaptation, Regretting You, which earned $48.9 million domestically.

Although it still needs another $21 million to match that total, consistent weekday and weekend holds could play a key role in boosting its overall performance. The filmâ€™s final box office outcome should become clearer in the coming weeks, but the current trend suggests it could potentially outgross Regretting Youâ€™s domestic total if it satisfies the above conditions.

Reminders of Him â€“ Plot & Lead Cast

After serving seven years in prison for a tragic accident that killed her boyfriend, Kenna Rowan (Maika Monroe) returns to her hometown hoping to rebuild her life and reconnect with the daughter she barely knows. However, the town is unwilling to forgive her past. Amid the hostility and tension, she forms an unexpected bond with Ledger Ward (Tyriq Withers), a former NFL player and local bar owner, offering her a chance at redemption.

Reminders of Him â€“ Trailer

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories.

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