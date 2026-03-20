Colleen Hoover’s latest big-screen adaptation, Reminders of Him, was released in theaters one week ago. The film holds a modest 54% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes. However, its audience rating is significantly higher at 89% on Rotten Tomatoes. After opening to $18 million across 3,402 North American theaters, the romantic drama added a solid $1.7 million on Wednesday, registering just a 31.2% drop from Tuesday Discount Day’s $2.4 million collection. This latest boost has taken its domestic earnings to $23.7 million.

Worldwide Earnings, Budget & Break-Even (Estimated)

With a current worldwide total of $34.1 million, Reminders of Him has entered the top 20 highest-grossing releases of 2026, according to Box Office Mojo’s yearly worldwide chart. Although the film has already recovered its reported $25 million production budget, it has yet to reach its estimated box office break-even point of $62.5 million, based on the commonly cited 2.5x multiplier rule. As of now, it needs an additional $28.4 million to hit that target. If it continues to demonstrate strong weekday holds and steady weekend momentum, the Maika Monroe and Tyriq Withers starrer has a chance of reaching this key milestone.

As it continues its theatrical run, the film has now set its sights on its next 2026 benchmark: the worldwide total of the horror film Primate. Read on to find out how much more it needs to earn to surpass it at the global box office.

Reminders of Him vs. Primate – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films compare at the global and domestic box office, based on data from Box Office Mojo:

Reminders of Him – Box Office Summary

North America: $23.7 million

International: $10.4 million

Worldwide: $34.1 million

Primate – Box Office Summary

North America: $25.6 million

International: $15.9 million

Worldwide: $41.5 million

Based on the above figures, Reminders of Him is currently trailing Primate by around $7.4 million at the worldwide box office. Although the gap is relatively small, Primate has a slight lead in both domestic and international markets at this stage.

However, there’s still time for Reminders of Him to catch up. The film has been showing steady weekday holds, which is usually a good sign for long-term box office performance, especially for a romantic drama. If it maintains good momentum and continues to post strong weekend numbers, it has a fair chance of closing the gap and eventually surpassing Primate at the global box office. The final verdict should be clear in the weeks ahead.

What’s Reminders of Him All About

After serving seven years in prison for a tragic accident that killed her boyfriend, Kenna Rowan (Maika Monroe) returns to her hometown hoping to rebuild her life and reconnect with the daughter she barely knows. However, the town is unwilling to forgive her past. Amid the hostility and tension, she forms an unexpected bond with Ledger Ward (Tyriq Withers), a former NFL player and local bar owner, offering her a chance at redemption.

Reminders of Him – Official Trailer

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: GOAT North America Box Office: How Much It Needs To Outgross Denzel Washington’s Flight

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News