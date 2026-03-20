Sony’s latest animated feature film, GOAT, hit theaters five weeks ago and has earned strong praise from both critics and audiences. It currently holds an impressive 84% critics’ score and a 93% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and it continues to rank among the top 5 titles at the domestic box office. After opening to $27.2 million in North America, the sports comedy added another $4.7 million over the March 13-15 weekend. It further collected $2.8 million from Monday to Wednesday, taking its total domestic haul to $93.3 million.

With a current worldwide gross of $165.5 million, GOAT has already recovered its reported production budget of $80 million. However, it still needs to reach approximately $200 million globally to break even theatrically, using the 2.5x multiplier rule. That means it requires an additional $34.5 million to hit that target. If the film continues to deliver strong weekday holds and consistent weekend earnings over the next 2–3 weeks, it will remain on track to achieve that key milestone.

Although the film was recently overtaken by Pixar’s Hoppers at the North American box office, GOAT has surpassed the lifetime domestic totals of several popular titles. And now, it is just inches away from surpassing the North American earnings of the criminally underrated aviation drama Flight (2012), directed by Robert Zemeckis (Forrest Gump, Cast Away) and starring Oscar winner Denzel Washington.

GOAT vs. Flight – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how Sony’s latest animated release stacks up against the Denzel Washington starrer, based on Box Office Mojo data:

GOAT – Box Office Summary

North America: $93.3 million

International: $72.2 million

Worldwide: $165.5 million

Flight – Box Office Summary

North America: $93.8 million

International: $68 million

Worldwide: $161.8 million

The above comparison shows that GOAT needs to earn just around $0.5 million in North America to outgross Flight’s $93.8 domestic total, a very small gap that it is likely to close very soon. However, the real difference comes from international markets, where GOAT has performed slightly better, giving it a current worldwide lead of around $3.7 million.

Flight was an intense, character-driven airplane drama backed by Denzel Washington’s performance, whereas GOAT is a family-friendly animated sports comedy with broader global appeal. And its wider appeal has clearly boosted its overseas numbers. It remains to be seen how far GOAT goes from here in terms of domestic and global box office numbers.

What’s GOAT All About?

Directed by Tyree Dillihay, the animated sports comedy is set in a world populated by anthropomorphic animals. The story centers on Will (voiced by Caleb McLaughlin), a young goat who dreams of becoming a professional roarball player. But in a sport ruled by bigger, faster, and more ferocious animals, Will faces a big challenge. The film follows his underdog journey as he fights to prove that heart and determination can matter just as much as size and strength.

GOAT – Official Trailer

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