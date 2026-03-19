Sony’s Goat is one of the top 10 highest-grossing films of 2026, and as it continues to perform at the box office, it is beating many animated films worldwide. We are now comparing the film with The Bad Guys movies at the worldwide box office. It is earning a steady income from positive reviews and is tracking to hit another major milestone worldwide. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much Goat has earned so far at the worldwide box office?

The Sony animation saw another major box-office boost in North America. It collected $1.1 million at the domestic box office, a 66.9% increase from last Tuesday. The film has hit $92.4 million cume at the domestic box office. The animated feature is tracking to hit the $100 million milestone domestically.

Internationally, it is experiencing a slower run than in North America. According to Box Office Mojo’s latest data, the film has earned $72.2 million internationally. Adding that to its latest domestic total, the worldwide cume has reached $164.6 million. It will cross the $200 million milestone worldwide in its theatrical run.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $92.4 million

International – $72.2 million

Worldwide – $164.6 million

How does it stack up against The Bad Guys movies?

The Bad Guys movie franchise consists of two animated heist-comedy features loosely based on the children’s book series The Bad Guys by Aaron Blabey. It began in 2022 and has since grown into a sequel and two prequel holiday specials – The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday and Haunted Heist.

The Bad Guys collected $250.4 million worldwide in its theatrical run. Meanwhile, the second film has earned less than that in its global run, and its collection stands at $239.6 million. Goat is still quite far away from beating either of the Bad Guys films worldwide.

The Bad Guys -$250.4 million The Bad Guys 2 – $239.6 million Goat – $164.6 million

What is the plot of Goat?

A young goat with big ambitions lands a rare chance to go pro in Roarball—a fast-paced, co-ed, full-contact sport ruled by the quickest and most formidable animals on the planet. Goat was released on February 13.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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