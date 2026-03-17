Sony’s sports animation has been having a steady run at the box office, and now its worldwide collections will receive a boost as it debuts in China. It is one of the largest markets for movies, and Goat has kicked off with a strong debut at the box office in China, landing in the top rankings this weekend. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The animated feature crossed the $150 million milestone at the worldwide box office this weekend. It has emerged as the seventh highest-grossing film of 2026. The movie might be keeping a steady run at the box office, but overall, it is losing due to its huge production budget. The animation still has a long way to go before achieving break-even and becoming a box-office hit.

Goat at the box office in China

Goat was finally released in the theaters in China. As mentioned above, China plays a significant role in a film’s box office collection. Sony Animation’s animated film collected decent box-office numbers in China this past weekend. According to Variety‘s report, it collected a solid $3.1 million at the Chinese box office, landing at #4 in the rankings. It is a strong start for an original animation in China.

More about the film’s box office performance

The sports animated feature collected a strong $4.6 million on its 5th weekend at the North American box office. Despite losing 357 theaters in North America, the film dropped by 27.8% only from last weekend. The domestic total for the movie has hit $90.5 million.

After its 5th weekend and its debut in China, the film’s international total reached $72.2 million, bringing the worldwide total to $162.7 million. The film is on track to hit the $200 million milestone. It was made on a budget of $80 million to $90 million, and its break-even target is around $200 million to $225 million. Goat was released on February 13.

Box office summary

Domestic – $90.5 million

International – $72.2 million

Worldwide – $162.7 million

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