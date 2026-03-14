Goat maintains a steady hold at the box office, and with that, the film is also closing in on its break-even target. It’s nearly halfway towards the break-even target in four weeks. The competition is tough with Hoppers hogging up all the limelight. Find out how much the film still needs to break even worldwide.

Inches closer to $90 million at the domestic box office

The Sony animation is holding firm even in its fourth week. It collected $534k on the fourth Thursday at the box office, down 13.1% from last Thursday. The movie has hit the $85.8 million at the domestic box office. It is around $5 million away from hitting the $90 million mark at the North American box office.

Inches away from the $150 million milestone worldwide

According to Box Office Mojo‘s latest data, Goat’s international collection stands at $62.5 million. Adding the $85.8 million domestic total to its international cume, the worldwide collection has reached $148.3 million. The animated feature is less than $3 million away from hitting the $150 million milestone. It is the 6th-highest-grossing film worldwide in 2026.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $85.8 million

International – $62.5 million

Worldwide – $148.3 million

Nearly halfway towards its break-even target

Based on several media reports, Goat has an estimated budget of $80 million to $90 million. According to the 2.5x rule, the film must earn around $200 million to $225 million to break even at the box office. With a global collection of $148.3 million, the movie is almost halfway toward the break-even target. For the record, the film is 40-45% toward the break-even mark. The animated feature is still $50 million to $77 million away from its goal.

What is the film about?

Directed by Tyree Dillihay, the animated sports comedy unfolds in a world inhabited by anthropomorphic animals. The story follows Will (voiced by Caleb McLaughlin), a young goat with dreams of becoming a professional roarball player. However, competing in a sport dominated by larger, faster, and more powerful animals proves daunting. The film traces Will’s underdog journey as he strives to show that determination and courage can be just as important as physical strength.

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